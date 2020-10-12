Forget Prime Day - save 50% on a PlayStation Plus subscription deal now

Cheap PlayStation Plus deals are a great purchase at any time when you find an amazing price, as you can simply stack it on top of your current PS Plus subscription. And with today's discount, you won't want to miss out. We've seen loads of amazing Amazon Prime Day deals already, but this technically ain't one of them folks. That's because it's over at our old faves, CDKeys, and not Amazon. Please make sure you have a US PSN account for this as it won't work with EU, UK, or any other non-US accounts.

A PlayStation Plus membership is nigh-on essential if you're gaming on a PS4 or intend to pick up a PS5 soon. You need PS Plus to play most games online (free-to-play titles generally don't need one), so it's a pretty important purchase nowadays. You also get a couple of free games each month. Sweet.

Once you have your shiny new PlayStation 5, a PS Plus subscription will unlock access to the PlayStation Plus Collection of 18 top-tier PS4 games to play on your console, including God of War, Bloodborne, Days Gone, Resident Evil 7, Uncharted 4, and more.

12-month USA PS Plus subscription | $59.99 $29.99 at CDKeys

CDKeys is a regular visitor to our deal news articles, but it's been a long time since we saw a discount this big on a 12-month PlayStation Plus deal. Order now and you'll get a code emailed to you shortly after, no need to wait for the post. And don't forget, you can redeem this straight away to stack on top of your existing sub. Stock up!View Deal

