Final Fantasy XIV, beta test comparison shots

Because everyone loves a screenshot comparison, here's some recently released images that show the graphical improvements between the alpha and beta testing periods of Square Enix MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV. Plus, a load of other new screens of Limsa Lominsa, one of the key cities in the games realm of Eorzea.

Screen comparisons (click for big versions):











Final Fantasy XIV Online was first announced at E3 2005, and formally confirmed as a PS3 and PC game last year, with a release some time in 2010. Looks likegame designer Hiromichi Tanakaisaiming for a fairly high level of graphical finesse, judging by the improvements shown above. Mind you Square Enix has been working on this game for something like 10 years...

If you'd like to be in the running for a future public beta of Final Fantasy XIV to see the game for yourself, you can sign up here:Final Fantasy XIV beta sign up page.

For more new screens taken from the realm of Limsa Lominsa (described as harbouring the culinary captial of all Eorzea) keepscrolling down.

May 20, 2010

