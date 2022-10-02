FIFA 23 celebrations list with all the old and new celebrations

The FIFA 23 celebrations list expands thanks to the addition of player-specific signatures. Diogo Jota, Sam Kerr, Roberto Firmino and Christian Pulisic all have their favourite moves added to FIFA 23 – as does high school American Football player Allen Davis, whose Griddy dance has become a worldwide phenomenon. Looking for a quick reference chart to them all? You're exactly where you need to be. All the classic moves are included too, in your FIFA 23 celebrations guide.
How to do all the FIFA 23 new celebrations
💥 Scored a banger?🥳 Which new celebration are you using?See all the visual upgrades in #FIFA23 ➡️ https://t.co/EeDl8gjj8D pic.twitter.com/FJBpO9u9RiAugust 6, 2022
Eyes and Arms (Griddy): Hold R2, flick RS up twice
Gamer: Hold R1, flick RS right then left
Eye of the Storm: Hold R1, do a clockwise circle with RS
Slide Salute: Hold R1, hold RS right
Slide and Flex: Hold R1, hold RS down
Arm Swing (Boneless Walk): Hold L1, flick RS right then left
Basic FIFA 23 celebrations
Signature: X
Random: Circle
Cancel: L1 + R1
FIFA 23 Running Moves
Thumb Suck: Hold Square
Arms Out: Tap Square, Hold Square
Wrist Flick: Tap Triangle, Hold Triangle
Aeroplane: Hold R3
Point to Sky: Hold RS up
Telephone: Hold RS down
Hands Out: Flick RS right, hold RS left
Come On!: Flick RS left, hold RS right
Blow Kisses: Flick RS down, hold RS up
Double Arm Swing: Flick RS up, hold RS down
Flying Bird: Flick RS right, hold RS right
Hand on Head: Flick RS left, hold RS left
Heart Symbol: Flick RS down, hold RS down
Arms Pointing Up: Flick RS up, hold RS up
Windmill: Spin RS clockwise
FIFA 23 Finishing Moves
Scissors: Hold L1, press Square
Challenge: Hold L2, double tap Square
X: Hold L1, flick RS down twice
Spinning Frog (offline only): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise
One Eye: Hold R2, press R3
Swagger: Hold R1, double tap circle
Nailbiter: Hold R2, hold RS up
Pigeon: Hold R1, press R3
Floor Spin: Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise
Timber: Hold L2, press Circle
Cell Phone: Hold L2, press Square
Hypnosis: Hold L2, press Triangle
Show Respect: Hold L1, double tap Circle
Stir the Pot: Hold L2, double tap Triangle
Point to the Sky: Hold L1, press Circle
Spanish Dance: Hold L2, flick RS up twice
World Beater: Hold R1, double tap Triangle
The Salute: Hold R1, press Triangle
Mannequin: Hold L2, hold RS up
I Can't Hear You: Hold L2, hold RS right
Heart: Hold L2, hold RS down
Brick Fall: Hold L2, hold RS left
Pipe: Hold L2, flick RS up then down
Scorpion: Hold L2, flick RS left then right
Tea: Hold L2, flick RS right then left
Neighbourhood: Hold L2, flick RS down twice
Knee Slide Fail: Hold L2, flick RS left twice
Mask: Hold L1, flick RS up twice
Break Dance: Hold R1, flick RS right twice
Riding the Wave: Hold L1, press Triangle
Relax: Hold R2, hold RS left
Backwards Worm: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise
Uncontrolled Backflip: Hold R2, spin RS clockwise
Handstand: Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise
Hop & Point: Hold R2, flick RS down twice
Knee Slide Drag: Hold L1, flick RS down then up
KO: Hold L1, double tap Square
Right Here Right Now: Hold R1, press Circle
Surf and Flex: Hold L2, flick RS down then up
Stand Tall: Hold R1, hold RS left
Little Brother: Hold L2, double tap Circle
Fingers: Hold L2, press R3
Kiss the Ground: Hold R2, hold RS right
Disbelief: Hold R2, hold RS down
Backflips: Hold R2, double tap Square
Peace: Hold R1, double tap Square
Waddle (offline only): Hold L2, spin RS clockwise
Golf Swing: Hold R1, flick RS left then right
Matador: Hold R2, flick RS down then up
Goggles: Hold R2, flick RS up then down
Time Check: Hold R2, flick RS right then left
Push Ups: Hold R1, flick RS right then left
The Worm: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise
Dance: Hold R1, flick RS down twice
Spin & Fall: Hold R2, flick RS up twice
Dance & Spin: Hold R2, flick RS right twice
Picture: Hold R2, press Square
Cradle Swing: Hold R2, press Triangle
Kiss the Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle
Flying Dive: Hold R1, hold RS up
Karate Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS right
Jump Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS down
Big Man: Hold L1, hold RS right
Baby Girl: Hold L1, hold RS left
Walk Like Me: Hold L1, flick RS left then right
Giddy Up: Hold L1, press R3
Calm Down (offline only): Hold L1, double tap Triangle
Phone It In: Hold L1, hold RS up
Motorbike: Hold L1, hold RS down
Hang Loose: Hold L1, flick RS up then down
Muevelo: Hold L1, flick RS right then left
Point: Hold L1, flick RS right twice
