FIFA 20 TOTW 8 revealed: Werner, Walker, Ziyech, and more

The FIFA 20 TOTW 8 is here once again, and as expected thanks to RB Leipzig's 8-0 rout, Timo Werner has earned an in-form card. He's not the highest rated player though, as there's a number of 86 rated players in this FIFA 20 Team of the Week, spanning all of the top weeks. Read on for more details in the complete FIFA 20 TOTW 8.

FIFA 20 Team of the Week 8 (November 6-13)

While Timo Werner is the player many will be hoping for in packs, there's a few other solid options in this FIFA 20 Team of the Week. Kyle Walker earns a much-deserved in-form after scoring a goal and getting an assist to defeat Southampton 2-1, while elsewhere in the Premier League, Sheffield United's Lundstram is also in-form after scoring two. Other top players include Matthijs de Ligt, Iker Muniain, Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, and Luis Alberto. Here's the complete FIFA 20 TOTW 8:

FIFA 20 TOTW 8 Starting XI:

GK: Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach) - OVR 86

RB: Kyle Walker (Manchester City) - OVR 86

LB: Alex Grimaldo (Benfica) - OVR 85

CB: Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio) - OVR 86

CAM: Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) - OVR 86

CM: Luis Alberto (Lazio) - OVR 86

CAM: Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao) - OVR 84

LM: Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) - OVR 84

LM: Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) - OVR 84

ST: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) - OVR 86

ST: Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) - OVR 85

FIFA 20 TOTW 8 Substitutes:

GK: Walter Benitez (OGC Nice) - OVR 83

CB: Chris Smalling (AS Roma) - OVR 83

LB: Frank Fabra (Buenos Aires) - OVR 82

RM: Fabian Orellana (SD Eibar) - OVR 82

CAM: Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders) - OVR 82

ST: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) - OVR 84

ST: Joao Pedro (Fluminense) - OVR 81

FIFA 20 TOTW 8 Reserves:

CB: Harry Ascroft (Finn Harps) - OVR 69

ST: Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) - OVR 80

CM: John Lundstram (Sheffield United) - OVR 76

ST: Mohamed Turay (Djurgardens) - OVR 77

ST: Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Tranmere Rovers) - OVR 71