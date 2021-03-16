Falcon and the Winter Soldier: release date, trailer, episode count, and more

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is coming imminently. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barns will be suiting up to fight the villainous Baron Zemo, all in the wake of Captain America's passing.

This will mark Marvel's second major Disney Plus show, following on from WandaVision, and looks set to be one of the studio's most grounded works yet. There are going to be major set-pieces mixed with therapy sessions, all with a taste of that recognizable MCU comedy.

We've rounded up everything there is to know about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier below, including who’s who in the cast, what the plot will focus on, and who's acting as showrunner. Scroll on to find out everything we know so far about Marvel's next big TV show.

(Picture credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release date was originallyAugust 2020, but when COVID-19 restrictions were imposed, production ground to a halt in March 2020.

The series resumed filming in September 2020, but the pause has caused a delay to the release date. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release date is now set for Friday, March 19, 2021 and it's set to air across six weeks.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer

There are a couple of Falcon and Winter Soldier trailers out there, so we've brought together the major ones here. They see Falcon in action, John Walker (played by Wyatt Russell) seemingly taking on the mantel as the 'new' Captain America, and some clips putting more emphasis on a returning Sharon Carter and Baron Zemo. Watch the three biggest trailers below.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast

(Picture credit: Disney) (Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

A lot of familiar faces from the MCU are returning to their roles for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

First and foremost, Anthony Mackie’s back as Falcon, or Sam Wilson, who first appeared in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier . As for the Winter Soldier himself, Sebastian Stan returns as Bucky Barnes, who made his MCU debut way back in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger . Both have appeared alongside each other in Captain America: Civil War , Avengers: Infinity War , and Endgame since – while Mackie had minor roles in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man .

There are some other recognisable faces joining them, including Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Georges St-Pierre as Batroc the Leaper. Both first arrived in the MCU in The Winter Soldier. Sharon popped up again in Civil War, but hasn’t been seen since – so what she’s been up to is anyone’s guess.

Daniel Brühl is back as the villainous Baron Zemo, who appeared in Civil War and managed to spark a huge fight between Cap, Bucky, and Iron Man. Zemo was last seen imprisoned – but now he’s clearly free, and probably causing some serious trouble for our heroes.

A new addition to the MCU for the series is Wyatt Russell as US Agent, or John Walker. From what we’ve seen so far, Walker has taken on the mantle of Captain America despite Steve Rogers choosing Sam. Expect some contention there.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier plot

(Picture credit: Disney) (Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

We don’t know much about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier plot specifics, though various trailers, interviews, and set images have given us a lot to go on.

The official plot synopsis, courtesy of Disney Plus, reads: "Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities – and their patience – in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer."

From the footage released so far, we know that US Agent is carrying a Captain America shield, while Sam seems to be practicing with the shield. There appears to be some dispute over the true heir to the Captain America mantel, as revealed by Anthony Mackie.

"We don't know that yet," he said when asked by SiriusXM's Jess Cagle about whether he will be taking over as Cap. "The show, the idea of the show is basically, you know, and at the end of Endgame, Cap decided he was going into retirement and he asked me if I would take up the shield, but at no point in time did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America." He explained, "The show walks the line of who is going to take up the shield and who's going to be Captain America if Steve isn't coming back."

He said something similar during an appearance on The Richard Eisen Show: "At the end of Endgame, Sam didn't accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve, 'It doesn’t feel right because this shield is yours.' So, you know, the show is a long way of figuring around who’s gonna be Captain America. Where's the shield gonna end up and if Captain America, if that moniker is gonna come back and somebody’s gonna hold that moniker again."

Though, Chris Evans has weighed in on why Sam is perfect for the role, explaining to Variety: "[Falcon's] role within the Marvel universe has answered the call to action time and time again. He's proven his courage, loyalty and reliability over multiple films. Sam has given so much, and he's also lost a lot too. He believes in something bigger than himself, and that type of humility is necessary to carry the shield."

We also know that, at some point, Bucky and Zemo will meet face to face, and somehow Batroc the Leaper is involved. Plus, Zemo may actually end up helping Sam and Bucky out if pictures from the set are anything to go by . This could be a trick on Zemo’s part or just a misleading look at the scene since we can’t imagine Zemo ever being particularly helpful. Whatever the case, the leading duo will have an ally in Sharon Carter, considering the aid she gave Team Cap during Civil War.

Sam and Bucky will also have their usual strained but kind of friendly dynamic in the series according to Sebastian Stan. "There's an odd-couple kind of back-and-forth there," Stan told Entertainment Weekly. "Like, 'I don't really like you, but I might need you.'" He added that Bucky will be dealing with modern-day technology, too: "And there's comedic parts: How does he deal with technology? Is this guy ordering Postmates at home?"

In the same interview, Mackie commented more on the tone of the series. "We didn't lose that feeling of security and espionage," he shared. "It still feels like you're in a Philip K. Dick novel [or] a Tom Clancy movie. But at the same time, it's Sebastian and I, and we're idiots, so you get more of us being ourselves."

From scenes screened to critics, we also know that there will be a movie-level action sequence involving Sam, and Bucky will attend therapy.

Spellman has also explained how the series will reflect real life. Speaking to our sister publication SFX Magazine, he commented: "There's no hiding from the fact that four billion people in the MCU disappeared for five years, and then came back. And our show picks up from there and directly talks about what the world feels like to be in flux and dealing with one global issue." He added: "When the pandemic hits, and the entire planet has to come together and deal with it, the synergy there is perfect."

He continued: "The same thing with the issues of a Black man confronting that shield," explaining, "The stories have been out there. They've been in our face forever. There's no avoiding it, and Marvel doesn't ask you to avoid it. What they do ask you to do is never burden the storytelling. Let the storytelling be energetic and fun and aspirational, and within that, be honest and be truthful."

Spellman also teased "a huge, huge moment for Sam’s character, where it’s basically make or break for him," adding: "I was on the phone with Anthony for hours going through this moment, line by line, in the most positive collaboration. When it's like that, there's nothing better, because the MCU at that moment becomes as real as our world. Because Anthony knows what this character is going to do in that world. And the truth of it that we're creating: you feel it. He crushed it!"

Mackie, though, admitted to feeling apprehensive about the series to SFX Magazine. "To be honest, I’ve had trepidation from the beginning. I was really afraid of the idea," he said. "Working on so many Marvel projects, and seeing the end result and the effect that they have on people, I was afraid that the quality of the production would be taken down for television. I was afraid that you can’t do things on television that you can do in theatres."

His doubts were fully laid to rest, though: "But once we talked, and once they brought on Malcolm and [director] Kari [Skogland], I knew it was going to be something different. Kari is a phenomenal leader, and Malcolm is an amazing writer. And [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige] promised me that it wasn’t going to be different. He’s not going to tarnish the Marvel brand by trying to just blow out as much content as he could. And I trusted him on that. They haven’t let me down yet, so I just went along for the ride on faith of their past work. And I was really pleasantly surprised by how great everything turned out."

It seems we've got something epic to look forward to, then.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes and directors

(Picture credit: Disney) (Image credit: Marvel)

We the series will consist of six episodes - titles and plot summaries haven’t been revealed yet. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has revealed that the show "is being developed as six 40-50-minute episodes."

As for directors, we know that Kari Skogland – who previously helmed an episode of The Punisher and has directed episodes of Vikings, The Handmaid's Tale, and NOS4A2 – will direct every episode. Malcolm Spellman, best known for his work on Empire, acts as showrunner and head writer.

Will there be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

A second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hasn’t been officially confirmed, though reports have indicated that the first season will be a limited series. Series star Anthony Mackie also told Variety that there's been no talk of a second installment.

Here’s hoping we get official word on a potential continuation sometime soon. In the meantime, be sure to catch up on all the Marvel movies in order.