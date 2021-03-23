Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 2 runtime revealed in new Marvel leak

On your left. The runtime for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s second episode has been revealed thanks to a prominent Marvel leaker. So start clearing out your schedules.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s premiere clocked in at 50 minutes – much longer than the average episode of WandaVision. According to Plenty_Echidna_545 on Reddit, it’s going to be the exact same runtime again: 50 minutes.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s credits aren’t quite as bumper-sized as WandaVision’s (though they do include a peculiar Easter egg that may hint at a Marvel villain appearing down the line), so you’re looking at a truer runtime of around 42 or 43 minutes.

The leaker also offered up the briefest, and most obvious, of plot details: "Sam and Bucky reunite in this episode." Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s characters had been kept tantalizingly apart in the premiere – but may join forces thanks to the appearance of a new Captain America, played by Wyatt Russell.

There’s also little reason to doubt this Falcon and The Winter Soldier leak. The same Reddit account has already been on the money for multiple WandaVision runtimes in the past few months. It’s someone worth keeping an eye on in the future – as they may tip us off early to any exceedingly long episodes in the coming weeks.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier, meanwhile, has become the most-watched premiere in Disney Plus’ history – though exact figures are unknown as of writing.

Make sure you’re on board again this week the second the new episode drops with the Falcon and The Winter Soldier release schedule.