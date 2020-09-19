ESPN Plus costs, bundle prices, and PPV events explained: get UFC, NHL, MLB, and more for less

ESPN Plus costs are incredibly low for a sports streaming platform that features live broadcasts, video-on-demand, in-depth news and analysis, and exclusive content including UFC events. It’s not a replacement for the original ESPN cable network, but rather, a supplement for your general sports-viewing experience.

On the fence about ESPN’s streaming service? Check out our guide for a rundown of what’s included plus ways you can maximize your savings via ESPN Plus bundle deals as shown below.

ESPN Plus costs and features

ESPN Plus costs just $5.99/month, although you can save about $2 per month if you opt for an annual plan at $49.99, saving you $24 in the process. The monthly payment options can be canceled at any time, so it's a great way to check out the service without any sort of long-term financial commitment.

An ESPN Plus subscription includes live sporting events as well as original and classic content on-demand, all in HD. You can stream on up to three devices at once. ESPN Plus is compatible with a number of smart TVs, streaming sticks, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

Note that an ESPN Plus subscription will not enable you to stream content from the ESPN cable network.

UFC on ESPN Plus

Arguably the biggest perk of an ESPN Plus subscription is its exclusive agreement with UFC. That entails UFC Fight Nights, best-of archives, and other original content.

ESPN Plus is required to buy individual UFC PPV events, which are $64.99 apiece. However, there are often bundle deals available for new ESPN Plus yearly subscribers. Right now, UFC 253 with one year of ESPN Plus costs $84.98 at the official site, which is a $50 saving and a fantastic offer for the pay-per-view event (Adesanya vs Costa top the main card) and it'll get you a year of regular UFC Fight Night action too.

ESPN Plus live sports

ESPN Plus also broadcasts regular-season NHL and MLB games. You can also catch live NCAA basketball and football matchups, but you won’t find any current season NBA or NFL games.

Soccer fans will have their fill of live matches from the world’s top leagues and cups on ESPN Plus including the Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga, English FA Cup, US Major League Soccer and much more.

Other sports featured on ESPN Plus include PGA golf, and Grand Slam tennis. Niche sports like cricket and rugby are also available to stream live. It really is a varied lineup for sport fans.

ESPN Plus on-demand content

ESPN Plus provides full access to the 30 for 30 library. Every installment of the acclaimed documentary series is available on-demand.

The Academy Award-winning miniseries, OJ Simpson: Made in America, can also be streamed in its entirety. The exclusive content on ESPN Plus is worth checking out, too. Noteworthy titles include NBA Rooks, Peyton’s Places, and Last Train to Russia. If you like to wax nostalgic you’ll be pleased to find hours upon hours of archival footage such as NFL’s Greatest Games and Ali vs. Frazier III: The Thrilla in Manila.

Just like its terrestrial counterpart, ESPN Plus also offers up-to-the-minute news and stats too.

ESPN Plus bundle prices

In addition to the aforementioned UFC PPV events bundle, there are other ways to score ESPN Plus bundle deals. Since ESPN is an entity of The Walt Disney Company, discounted ESPN Plus prices are offered alongside other Disney-owned streaming services.

There's a triple bundle that's our hottest pick — it includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu (with ads) — and is available for $12.99/month. That’s a $72 yearly saving versus subscribing to each platform separately. Alternatively, get the no-ads version of Hulu bundled with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus at $18.99/month, which is a 25% discount.

Fancy checking out the other services on their own? We've rounded up all the latest Disney Plus bundles and the various Hulu prices and bundles in our other guides.

ESPN Plus deals

Deals for ESPN Plus alone are scarce. In fact, the service increased its price from $4.99/month to $5.99/month in August 2020. In the midst of that change, it also dropped its free 7-day trial. This was the first-ever price-increase though to be fair and the annual subscription didn't go up and is a solid option with a $24 saving.

Since its launch in 2018, we have not yet seen an ESPN Plus Black Friday deal. We won’t hold our breath on an outstanding ESPN Plus deal or freebie making an appearance this November...but we’re also open to being pleasantly surprised.

Is ESPN Plus worth it?

For UFC and European soccer fans, the answer is a resounding yes. You’ll not only enjoy plenty of live matches and PPV events but you’ll also have access to exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Beyond that, it depends on which sports you most closely follow. NHL and MLB fans, you’ll have plenty of live regular-season matchups to keep up with every night. Fans of more niche sports will also have their pick of live matches to choose from. Unfortunately, if you strictly follow current NBA or NFL games, then you may find ESPN Plus to be lacking.

ESPN Plus is much deeper than its live sports though. It provides on-demand access to some of the most compelling original sports content ever created. That alone may be worth the cost.

ESPN Plus isn’t an ESPN replacement, but it’s a worthy supplement. Bundling it with Disney Plus and Hulu will save you money while expanding your library of streamable content — which isn’t too shabby, either. At $5.99 a month, or less if you pay annually or get it in a bundle, the ESPN Plus prices are very appealing.