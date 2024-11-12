Squid Game creator addresses rumors of David Fincher's English-language Netflix spin-off, saying if it were to happen, he'd be excited to see it "as a fan"

Squid Game returns in just a few months with its penultimate season, but it seems it may not be the end of the road of the Netflix series. Back at the end of October, Deadline reported that an English language spin-off was in early development with Fight Club's David Fincher being eyed to direct.

Netflix hasn't confirmed anything about this yet and it's all still in rumor stage, but original series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has said he's open to the idea. Speaking to GamesRadar+ and other press at a recent roundtable for Squid Game season 2, we asked him for his thoughts on the news.

"I've also read news about David Fincher taking on a spin-off of Squid Game, and it isn't something that's been shared with me officially, so it's tricky to comment," he replied. "But having said that, as a big fan of David Fincher, you know, I hugely respect a lot of his work. If he actually were to do the spin-off of Squid Game, I personally, as a fan, I am very excited to see what happens. You know, I can't wait to see what he has in store."

Fincher has yet to comment on the news either, but the director best known for his work on thrillers like Gone Girl and Se7en, has worked with the streaming platform before. His show Mindhunter won huge critical acclaim, and most recently, he released The Killer on Netflix.

The original Squid Game is due to come to a finish with season 3, which Hwang has said he's in the process of editing currently. Due out in 2025, this will bring Seong Gi-hun's story to an end. Before we get into the final run though, Squid Game season 2 is released this December. This will follow Gi-hun as he returns to the arena to try and tear it down from the inside, as more traumatic games ensue.

Squid Game is released on Netflix on December 26.