Early Black Friday PS5 game deals offer best-ever prices on Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank, and more

Early Black Friday PS5 game deals from Best Buy have slashed prices on several of the console's best games, with titles like Deathloop available for 50% off at $29.99 (normally $59.99) .

Deathloop is one of the most surprising deals here, in part because this Black Friday special has somehow beaten its recent $20 discount, which was already a big win for patient PS5 owners. And there's plenty more where that came from. Games are about the only thing in the PS5 ecosystem that can reliably be found in-stock, so expect to see plenty of deals centered around them in the days ahead.

Best Buy is already offering some of the best PS5 game deals yet. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is available for $49.99 (normally $69.99), the newly released Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is half-off at $29.99 (normally $59.99), and Madden NFL 22 is at its lowest price ever at $39.99 (was $69.99).

Today's best PS5 game deals

$59.99 Deathloop (Standard Edition) PS5 | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Arkane's first-person stealth-action shooter is one of the studio's best and most memorable games. We won't see anything else like it for a long time, if ever.

$69.99 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 | $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Rift Apart brings yet more lovable characters and exciting weapons to the Ratchet & Clank universe, and delivers a gold-standard graphical showcase in the process.

$59.99 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy PS5 | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This surprisingly heartwarming action RPG hasn't even been out for a month, yet here it is at 50% off. Don't sleep on this video game adaptation; it's often better than the movies.

$69.99 Madden NFL 22 (Standard Edition) PS5 | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Madden NFL 22 is a meaningful step forward for the franchise, and it's a special treat for fans of team-building.

