DVD Review celebrates Discs Of The Decade

The Noughties was an incredible decade for movies and TV. And with DVD the burgeoning format of choice at the turn of the century, the last decade has been all about bringing the cinema experience into your home - we've seen awesome developments in techniques and technology. Picture and sound is better than ever before, while bonus content has evolved to a stage where some of the greatest directors in the world can share with us their hopes, aspirations and their secrets, shedding new light on the moviemaking experience.

Discs Of The Decade is a celebration of the greatest of these feats featuring over 400 of the very best DVD and Blu-ray releases over the last 10 years, taken from the archives of the UK's leading home entertainment magazine, DVD & Blu-ray Review . It's the ultimate entertainment compendium that no DVD collector should be without.

And don't forget SFX's own review of sci-fi between 2000 and 2009 is also still on sale.