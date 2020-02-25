Doom Eternal pre-order guide: get the best prices on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Although it's been delayed a little bit, ensuring your Doom Eternal pre-order is done and in the bank now, is the best approach to take as we edge closer to being able to rip and tear to our heart's content once more. Bagging a Doom Eternal pre-order before the March 20, 2020 release date (a later, still unspecified date for Switch) will guarantee you are playing on day one, at the earliest opportunity but also get you some great extra pre-order exclusive bonuses.

The news of Doom Eternal has been trundling on in recent months but we do know that it'll be almost twice as long as 2016's Doom and our last experience with the game revealed how big, bombastic and bloodier than ever it is too. Expect mayhem, awesome gunplay and combat, and a whole army of beasts and demons to dispatch. You can check out the latest trailer from January of this year to get a fabulously glory sneak peek to remind yourself of the world, too, while our friends at Official Xbox Magazine have spoken about how fast it is, and it being the best Doom yet. In more bantery news, if you want to see Doom guy in Smash Bros you may have to wait.

Anyway, you can fill your boots on the details later, after you've bagged your Doom Eternal pre-order, and that's why you're on this page. First up, there are three main versions of the game - Collector's, Deluxe or Standard - up for grabs and each will bag you some bonuses and you'll find details on these below. However, any Doom Eternal pre-order gets you the Rip and Tear pack which includes a digital download of Doom 64, a DOOT Revenant skin, Throwback Weapon Shotgun skin, and a Cultist Base Master Level. As depicted in the image below, too. Solid bonuses for a pre-order and the kind of digital excellence we see with a lot of pre-orders now. These items - which includes a full game remember - on top of playing Doom Eternal on day one, makes knowing how to pre-order Doom Eternal mighty tempting.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Get the best Doom Eternal pre-order deals

Your host of go-to retailers are all listing Doom Eternal pre-orders and you can (generally) pick your go-to retailer for your convenience. There are some retailers on both sides of the pond who have got a few more things going on so be sure to check out the specifics through the links below to see what might be thrown in for free at each retailer. Either way, whatever version you want, and whoever you'd like to go with, all the details are laid out below.

Doom Eternal pre-orders - Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The biggest of the big, making a splash when it was announced due to that iconic helmet, the Collector's Edition is the best Doom Eternal pre-order you can snap up - if you can find it in stock. It's been going in and out of stock basically since it was up for grabs so you may need some patience if you plan to hunt down one of these bad boys. Inside the Collector's Edition you'll find: a Deluxe Edition version (includes Campaign DLC) of the game in an awesome steel book case; a full-sized, wearable Doom slayer helmet replica; a Doom lore book; a "The Gift of Argent Power" lithograph; and a playable cassette tape along with, plus download codes for digital copies of Mick Gordon’s Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal soundtracks. Remember, you'll get the Rip and Tear back too. Nice.

Doom Eternal pre-orders - Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Getting your Doom Eternal pre-order done in the form of the Deluxe Edition and bag yourself some excellent goodies. Along with the Rip and Tear pack, pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition of Doom Eternal will get you: the base version of the game; a Year One pass with access to two DLC campaign add-ons; a Demonic Slayer skin; and a classic weapon sound pack. Solid. Note that this and the Standard version below are the variants that many retailers are altering slightly in terms of steel book cases and whatnot, so follow the links below and see what they offer.

Doom Eternal pre-orders - Standard Edition

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Pre-ordering the standard edition of Doom Eternal will get you slightly stripped back pre-order bonuses but still a good bit of digital fun, and for a reduced, near- 'normal' price. You'll get that Rip and Tear pack consisting of a digital download of Doom 64, a DOOT Revenant skin, Throwback Weapon Shotgun skin, and a Cultist Base Master Level. A good bunch of bonuses to accompany a hard copy of the game and getting it on day one. As mentioned above with the Deluxe Edition, you will find some retailers throwing in their own goody to make a variant of the Standard Edition their own and a bit 'exclusive' so it might pay to peruse these retailers in a bit more detail to ensure you get the most for your money.

Doom Eternal pre-orders - Other items

(Image credit: Bethesda/Crazy Books)

Elsewhere, as is the glorious new norm it seems, there are a few extras you can pre-order now to complete the set, if you will, and for physical media lovers like me, books are a great way to do that. The headline act of Doom Eternal books available to pre-order is, naturally, the official Art of Doom Eternal book. This will be chock full of concept art covering locations, monsters, weapons and items and more, and hopefully some behind-the-scenes info on the games production, and developers' commentary to guide you and sprinkle extra details across the art. Find links for that below along with a notebook which has cropped up on both sides of the pond, if you're in for everything you can get your hands on.

