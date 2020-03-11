$299 Xbox One sale gets you an Xbox One X and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with a free controller and headset

Because everyone loves getting free stuff, this Xbox One sale is definitely worth a look. Yes, it's the same Xbox One X deal that's been doing the rounds since late last month, but now it has an added headset and controller (oooo).

For example, the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order console bundle has been joined by a VoltEdge headset and PowerA controller for just $299 at Walmart , saving you a whole mess of cash. Their website quotes a $59.98 reduction, but because the Xbox One X's MSRP is closer to $400, that doesn't do this discount justice. Either way, it's mega value for money.

In short, this Xbox One sale is deserving of another pass; it's got an excellent game that we gave a four-star rating in our review , a bonus controller for split-screen shenanigans, and a headset. I say the latter without much fanfare because it's almost certainly a bit meh, but still - free stuff, right? And if you're more into sports you can get the same bundle with NBA 2K20 if you'd prefer. That's also going for $299 with the headset and controller combo.

Check out these deals below. And if you want a really good set for gaming? Check out our guide to the best Xbox One headset.

Xbox One X sale

Xbox One X + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order + PowerA controller + VoltEdge headset | $299 at Walmart (save over $50)

Xbox One X 1TB + NBA 2K20 + PowerA controller + VoltEdge headset | $299 at Walmart (save over $50)

