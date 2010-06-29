DiCaprio talks Inception

Leonardo DiCaprio has expressed his excitement for the release of Inception , but is unable to offer any clarification over the film's complicated plot.



Much is expected from arguably the highlight of this summer's releases, but to those who are wary of being left in the dark there is little comfort on the horizon - DiCaprio had this to say:

"I was in the movie and even when I watched it I didn't know what was happening next."



However, he insists that exploring the realms of such unknown material should provide its own thrills:

"Much of the appeal of this movie is going to be the surprise element and not knowing what to expect. I can't wait for people to see it."



After Inception DiCaprio moves onto Hoover , which will be directed by Clint Eastwood.

Will Inception be a dream come true, or the makings of a nightmare? Tell us...

