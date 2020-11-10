Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition pre-order: find the best price for you wherever you are

Bagging a Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition pre-order will enable you to make an awesome return to the world of Dante, Nero, and Vergil with a shiny, fast, and smooth next-gen sheen.

The iconic action game has got a makeover for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and a digital version will release as a launch title for both consoles. There's a new playable Vergil mode, gorgeous new graphics in 4K resolution with Direct X Ray Tracing, and so much more. There's better audio, up to 120fps, a brand-new turbo mode, and a Legendary Dark Knight difficulty setting - so expect it to look really good when you die a lot.

If you're interested in nabbing a physical copy of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, keep in mind it won't release until December 1 of this year - the majority of the links below will direct you to the physical versions. It's still going to be an excellent companion to a PS5 deal or Xbox Series X bundle you might have already got this autumn though, for sure.

Play the game from Vergil's point of view, with new gameplay mechanics like Trick Dodge and others that will let you explore well-known areas with more depth. Vergil brings some new weapons to the fray, including a demon power and the ability to use summons during melee combat. Just like the Special Editions of both Devil May Cry 3 and Devil May Cry 4, you are playing from Vergil's perspective, so a fight with Dante and Nero isn't off the table.

As we recently reported, the team at Capcom is making sure Vergil still feels fresh: “We like to make sure that the player’s image of Vergil stays intact, so we add elements that will ideally emphasize his uniqueness. While building on his uniqueness, we also take care to ensure that the ‘fun’ of Vergil doesn’t overlap with that of the other characters," Matt Walker said.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition was announced back in September as a launch title for both Xbox Series X and PS5. Keep in mind, however, that although the game will have ray tracing on the aforementioned consoles, as GamesRadar recently reported, that's not quite the same for Xbox Series S.

Will that really stop you from stepping into Vergil's incredibly fashionable boots? Of course, it won't. That's why we've got all info on how to pre-order Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition. You're welcome.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Pre-order Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition and get a physical version of the game as soon as it drops on December 1, 2020. There's no extra editions to get confused by - this special edition is the one and only, and right now it's only on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Here's where you can get your hands on it.

US Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition pre-order links

PS5 | Amazon - $39.99 | Walmart - $39.99 | Best Buy - $39.99

Xbox Series X | Amazon - $39.99 | Walmart - $39.99 | Best Buy - $39.99 | Target - $39.99

UK Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition pre-order links

PS5 | Amazon - £34.99 | Game - £34.99 | The Game Collection - £29.95 | 365games - £29.99 | Base - £28.85

Xbox Series X | Amazon - £34.99 | Game - £34.99 | The Game Collection - £29.95 | 365games - £29.99 | Base - £28.85

Devil May Cry 5 Special... Amazon Prime $39.99 View Devil May Cry 5 Special... Amazon Prime $39.99 View Devil May Cry 5: Special... Newegg $39.99 View

Getting the most out of your Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition pre-order

There is no doubt that the very best way to play Devil May Cry 5 is going to be with an enhanced gaming setup, one that's as optimized as is possible for you to obtain - and on next-gen consoles. While we don't know the deals and bundles that the PS5 price or Xbox Series X price is going to create, it's best to go for the current top console or machine, given the game is being made for next-gen consoles.

Alternatively, consider one of the best PC gaming machines in the shape of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops to make sure you get the most out of the detail, textures, and fidelity of modern games' audio profiles. You'll also need to see the details of the world perfectly too with one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs.

And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system to help get you submerse yourself in the game's new Vergil mode while in your living room or gaming room, or one of the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox headsets, or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

It's a fair bit of kit to potentially consider but if you get any combination of these great quality items and your experience of the game will only be nearer the best it can be.

Looking to pre-order or buy another big game?

There are a few incredibly exciting upcoming titles available for pre-order, and recent ones that will have deals going on them, right now, and if you're looking to get all your big-game purchases done on some of the biggest games of this year, then these pages will help you to do so: