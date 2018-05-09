Destiny 2: Warmind - How to get the Sleeper Simulant linear fusion rifle

How to get the Sleeper Simulant linear fusion rifle has been the Destiny community’s biggest Warmind question since before we knew the Sleeper Simulant was even coming back. With Destiny 2 ’s new expansion themed heavily around Rasputin, the titular AI supercomputer, and Destiny 2 no stranger to bringing back favourite, stand-out weapons from the first game, whispers of Destiny’s warmind-styled heavy fusion wrecking ball kicked up weeks ago. And you know what? Our hopes and suspicions were well-founded. A new version of the weapon, now deemed a linear fusion rifle, to fit in with Destiny 2’s new gun class, is indeed hidden away in the Warmind expansion. But prepare yourself. The getting is neither straightforward, nor particularly easy. At least probably not at your current power level.

First of all, you’ll need to finish the Destiny 2: Warmind campaign. That’s the easy part. It’s not too tough, and it’s very short. A couple of hours and you’re done. However, once you’ve celebrated, and collected your loot from Zavalla, you’ll need to head back to Mars to talk to Ana Bray. Here’s where we hit the Sleeper Simulant quest line. Seriously, brace yourself.

Ana will give you a couple of bonus story missions to complete. Follow the instructions, finish the tasks, and you’ll get the IKELOS_S_v1.01 hand cannon. This energy weapon is excellent, firing quickly, hitting hard, and being stable like a brick. But it’s only the start. Equip it, and prepare to crack on with the start of the long, multi-part quest to get the Sleeper Simulant.

The first stage, Violent Intel, will task you with scoring headshots against Cabal and Hive on Mars. The good news is that if you focus your efforts around the northern landing zone in Hellas Basin, you’ll find yourself between a major spawn point for each faction. And you don’t actually have to use the hand cannon to get the kills, as long as you have it equipped. The bad news is that each headshot will only score you 0.33 percent of your total for the respective enemy force, meaning that you’re looking at around 600 kills. Better get grinding.

Complete that, and your next quest step will be Rasputin’s Culling, which sounds harder, but it actually a lot more straightforward if you know where to hunt. The task at hand is to kill a bunch of ‘powerful enemies’ - again, with the hand cannon equipped - but fortunately there are a couple of good farms that will let you do this in super-quick time. As you can perform this feat anywhere in Destiny 2, a good option is the Exodus Siege Adventure on Nessus, which pours out yellow-bar enemies, or, if that isn’t available, you can always head to the start of the Leviathan raid, where you’ll find a stack of special Cabal ready for wrecking at the entrance. Just jump in, kill everyone, jump out, and repeat. You’ll pick up 16% of your total every time.

With that done, it’s time to hit the Heroic Strike playlist, for part three of the quest, Warmind’s Glory. Here you’ll have to complete a total of five Heroic Strikes, again, with hand cannon at the ready. That makes it sounds like the simplest bit of the quest so far.

It isn’t.

With the Heroic playlist now running at a Power level of 350, and Bungie having brought back the first game’s decidedly more brutal level (dis)advantages, Heroic Strikes are now very hard in the early stages of Warmind’s endgame. The further you are below 350, the harder it's going to be, though be prepared for a very tough time wherever you are. But not, perhaps, as tough a time as you’ll have with quest step four: Nodes and Protocols.

There are two parts to this one. First up, you’ll have to access 15 of the Sleeper Nodes hidden around Mars with (all together now!) the IKELOS hand cannon equipped. To unlock each one, you’ll need an Override Frequency, and each of those is made up of four Resonance Stems, which can be acquired via pretty much any Patrol activity on Mars. Public Events, chest openings, Lost Sectors, miniboss kills, they all have a chance of dropping them. But you’ll need a total of 60 to make all 15 Override Frequencies.

After that, you’ll need to complete three rounds of the new, horde-style Escalation Protocol mode, while carrying you-know-who. For this, you can get away with simply completing the first stage three times, but given that Escalation Protocol starts at level 370, that’s not exactly going to be easy in itself.

But hey, we’re nearly there!

The final (I promise) stage of the Destiny 2: Warmind Sleeper Simulant quest is called Perfect Form. To complete this, you ‘just’ have to finish the Will of the Thousands strike at level 360 (with the IKELOS hand cannon equipped). And then the Sleeper Simulant will be yours!