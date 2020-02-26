Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris confirmed for March along with returning maps and armor

Trials of Osiris will come to Destiny 2 on Friday, March 13 with the launch of the now-confirmed Season of the Worthy, Bungie announced. The news - and the trailer above - dropped last night following the completion of the ongoing Empyrean Foundation donation event, which players finished after just a few weeks by donating some 9.7 billion Fractaline.

It's worth noting that this is Trials of Osiris, not Trials of the Nine, which was the Year 1 Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris lookalike. As expected, the new Trials will be overseen by Saint-14, and it uses similar rules to Destiny 1 Trials. It's a 3v3 Elimination game mode where the first team to win five rounds takes the match, and to reach the fabled Lighthouse, you'll need to complete a Trials card without losing a match. It's currently unclear whether the Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris will use the same seven-match card system, or if Saint-14 will offer purchasable boons like one-shot loss forgiveness.

Bungie also confirmed that the new Trials will feature some other aspects of the original game type, namely its maps and rewards. Exodus Blue, Cauldron, and Anomaly will return as Trials of Osiris maps, as will the original scarab gear set, including weapons like The Messenger pulse rifle and Jewel of Osiris hand cannon. The armor sets look just how you remember them, and if you reach the Lighthouse on a flawless run, they'll receive new glowing ornaments to show off your victory.

(Image credit: Bungie)

The teaser for Trials of Osiris is short - and we're expecting more details in the This Week at Bungie blog post coming this Thursday - but it does contain a few other interesting details. Firstly, Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris will be Power-enabled, not unlike Iron Banner. Some of the players shown in the vidoc are over Power level 1,000, which suggests Artifacts and their Power bonuses will also be enabled in Trials, though the live build of the mode may differ. PvP enthusiasts have already begun campaigning against the inclusion of Artifacts in Trials on Reddit, which is unsurprising given how disruptive Artifact mods have become.

Judging from the damage values seen in the vidoc - with weapons dealing roughly ten times their regular damage values - Trials may also have its own sandbox rules. Even in Iron Banner, primary weapons still deal roughly 40 - 70 damage a shot depending on their archetype, but the players in the Trials vidoc are dealing upwards of 400 damage with things like scout rifles, and Guardians seem to have around 2,000 health, if not more. Again, this may just be a function of Bungie's internal test build, but I can't remember another time that a vidoc showed a build like that.

Destiny 2 director Luke Smith offered some additional insights on Twitter , including how matchmaking will work in Trials. "Trials uses connection-based and card-state matchmaking," Smith explains. "When you're on the cusp of visiting the new Lighthouse, (the one you all built with TONS of Fractaline and effort), we want you to be facing someone in a similar spot." He also shared a teaser image for the Season of the Worthy, featuring a distinctly Warmind sword:

(Image credit: Bungie)

That's all for now, but Bungie says more information will be shared in the leadup to the Season of the Worthy.