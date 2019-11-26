Destiny 2 Season of Dawn reveal stream set for December 4

With two weeks left in the Season of the Undying, today Bungie announced a reveal stream for the Season of Dawn, which is set to begin in mid-December. The stream will start at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4. You can watch it live on Bungie's Twitch channel and the Destiny YouTube channel .

One way or another, the Season of Dawn will be a major milestone for Year 3 of Destiny 2. For starters, the Season of Dawn will be the first Year 3 season that's sold and played independently. The Season of Undying was bundled with Destiny 2: Shadowkeep , but the Season of Dawn and beyond will be available for $10 each. At the same time, the Season of the Undying had the good fortune of launching alongside Shadowkeep, so its replayability was buoyed by Shadowkeep-specific activities like the new dungeon and raid. The season itself, however, was centered around the Vex Offensive, a fun but forgettable activity which wasn't helped by its disappointing Final Assault update .

The Season of Dawn will also mark the first seasonal rotation in Bungie's new "evolving world" release model. Vex Offensive and the Vex Artifact will disappear at the end of this season, so all eyes will be on the activity and Artifact that replace them. How will next season's artifact mods affect various weapon archetypes? Will we see Artifact mods that combo with the newly revealed Solar subclass changes ? Will the Season of Dawn add new Pinnacle activities? Bungie's got a lot of questions to answer, so next week's stream will be one to watch.

