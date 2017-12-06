Destiny 2 - every piece of Exotic armor added in Curse of Osiris (and all the old stuff too)

A new crop of Curse of Osiris Exotic gear has arrived in Destiny 2 to augment your abilities and set your mind ablaze with fresh possibilities. Twelve new pieces of Exotic armor have joined the game, and we have images, descriptions, and tips for what to do with them once you add them to your magic space wardrobe.

We've broken out the full Exotic selection by class and armor slot, presented along with their unique perks and what kind of playstyle they might work well with. Pay special attention to those Aeon gauntlets; if you play with a set fireteam often, you and your pals will definitely want to give their unique energy-pooling powers a look.

Titan Armor | Warlock Armor | Hunter Armor

Helm of Saint-14 - Helmet

Exotic perk: Starless Night: Your Ward of Dawn blinds enemies that enter it. Guarding with Sentinel Shield temporarily blinds nearby enemies.

Perfect for: Protector Sentinels who know the best defense is an AoE blind. This returning favorite from the original Destiny was a delight for playing Sentinel in PvP and the perk is pretty much the same in this incarnation. No more bonus melee speed for your Bubble Fight Club, but that's probably outweighed by getting to blind foes who don't even set foot in your ward. Just make sure you pick the right path before you equip this one or else you'll feel pretty silly, running around with that shield and no bubble.

Khepri's Horn - Helmet

Exotic perk: Solar Rampart: Solar damage kills recharge your Barricade, which unleashes a blast of Solar energy when summoned.

Perfect for: Sunbreakers who like to dictate the flow of battle. Drop your barricade, kill kill kill, move up, and repeat. Your fireteam will love all that conveniently placed cover, not to mention the nice char they put on nearby opponents, and you'll love being the Bulwark-in-Chief you always knew you were meant to be. Your Sentinel colleagues will be so jealous as they wait for their bubbles to recharge.

Mask of the Quiet One - Helmet

Exotic perk: Dreaded Visage: Grants ability energy when damaged by enemies, and health regeneration when inflicting Void damage. Shield Bash also triggers this perk.

Perfect for: Sentinel Titans who like to get involved in big, multi-enemy scraps in PvE. This one will trigger health recharge if you deal Void damage, and will reduce Void ability cool-downs when you get hit, so it’s a perfect tool for staying alive longer and dishing out damage to clear out enemies.

An Insurmountable Skullfort - Helmet

Exotic perk: Transfusion Matrix: Kills with Arc melee abilities trigger health regeneration and restore melee energy.

Perfect for: This is the perfect all-rounder for Strikers and, if you’re smart, you can use it to get unlimited melee kills. Combine with the Code of the Earthshaker node and every time you get a Seismic Strike kill (shoulder charge) it’ll refill your melee bar. Which means you can do it again. And again. And again.

Hallowfire Heart - Chest

Exotic perk: Sunfire Furnace: Greatly improves the recharge rate of your solar abilities while Hammer of Sol is charged.

Perfect for: Sunbreaker Titans looking for more value from their Super - ideal for Crucible. This one will improve the recharge rate of your solar abilities while Hammer of Sol is active, so you should probably have a fresh grenade and melee after you’ve taken out enemies with your hammers. Plus, it looks ace AND gives you a slight speed boost.

Actium War Rig - Chest

Exotic perk: Auto-Loading Link: Steadily reloads a portion of your equipped Auto Rifle’s magazine from reserves.

Perfect for: This is ideal for all those ‘just survive’ situations in Destiny’s PvE modes. Essentially, the Exotic perk here means you reload your Auto Rifle far less, if at all, so you can combine with stuff like Sweet Business and Uriel’s Gift to devastating effect. Not into Autos? This is definitely not for you.

Crest of Alpha Lupi - Chest

Exotic perk: Survival Well: Generates an additional Orb of Light from Supers and a healing pulse when Barricade is activated.

Perfect for: This is very much a support item, which is great for team buffs in the Crucible, and for keeping squadmates alive during Strike bosses and Raid scenarios. The healing pulse you get from barriers, too, is ideal for Heroic Public events where your team has to stay in a single spot and survive.

Aeon Safe - Gauntlet

Exotic perk: Aeon Energy: Summoning a barricade grants the following to nearby Aeon Cult allies: Grenade energy to Warlocks; Barricade energy to Titans; Dodge energy to Hunters. Other allies receive a fraction of the shared energy.

Perfect for: Titans who roll with a fully equipped Aeon exotics crew. Aeon Safe is utterly unremarkable on its own, but get a fireteam full of similarly geared Guardians together and you'll become a self-feeding destruction engine. Like Rat King but for armor. Gotta say, Warlocks seem to get the best part of the bargain - who doesn't want more grenade energy?

Doomfang Pauldron - Gauntlet

Exotic perk: Horns of Doom: Shield Bash melee kills recharge Shield Throw. Melee Ability Kills recharge Sentinel Shield Super.

Perfect for: Sentinel class Titans who want to make the most of their Super, especially in Crucible. This one gives you an extra shield throw if you cause damage with your melee during your Super. It’ll also recharge your Sentinel Shield with every melee kill, which means you’ll be able to go full-on Captain America more often.

Synthocepts - Gauntlet

Exotic perk: Biotic Enhancements: Increased melee Lunge range. Improved damage when surrounded.

Perfect for: Love being a Striker and charging people with your shoulder? This could be the Exotic for you. It’s perfect for PvE, when you need to pick off certain enemies and do damage against foes who rush you. Experiment by combining with the Tractor Cannon or something like MIDA Mini-Tool for mega mob-clearing.

ACD/0 Feedback Fence - Gauntlet

Exotic perk: Fury Conductors: Melee kills build up explosive energy within the ACD/0 Feedback Fence. Being struck by a melee attack unleashes this energy in a devastating explosion.

Perfect for: Close-range Crucible maps. If you’re playing a small multiplayer map where there’s a lot of punching, equip this and you’ll have the edge in any close-quarters scrap. And again, if you need to clear out boat-loads of melee enemies like Thrall or Warhounds… this is very handy.

Mk. 44 Stand Asides - Leg

Exotic perk: Seriously, Watch Out: Grants an overshield when sprinting at full health with Seismic Strike, Hammer Strike, or Shield Bash equipped. Hits with these abilities recharge a portion of your melee energy.

Perfect for: Titans who want to plunge into battle headfirst. This is an uncommonly adaptable exotic, offering a boon for every kind of Titan sprint attack across all three subclasses. It probably won't change how you use them - Seismic Strike will likely remain the favorite for PvP - but it will make you much more survivable and deadly for the effort. Who doesn't want to become an unstoppable force every now and then?

Lion Rampant - Leg

Exotic perk: Jump Jets: Provides additional aerial manoeuvrability.

Perfect for: This Exotic gives you a surprising amount of aerial dexterity, but it’s largely useless outside some of the game’s more challenging jumping puzzles. As we know, jumping in Crucible is often a death sentence, and unless you’re keen to leap away from danger situations during Strike boss fights and Raids… avoid this.

Dunemarchers - Leg

Exotic perk: Linear Actuators: Increases sprint speed. Sprinting builds up a static charge. After melee attacking an enemy that charge will chain damage to nearby enemies.

Perfect for: Yet another piece of armor designed to make the most of Striker’s shoulder charge attack. Great for closing down people in the Crucible, this can potentially allow you to take out two or three guardians at very close range.

Peacekeepers - Leg

Exotic perk: Mecha Holster: Reloads stowed submachine guns and allows you to ready them instantly.

Perfect for: Crowd control. While these are the weakest of the Titan leg pieces, they are super effective if you love using Riskrunner. Essentially, you can draw the SMG instantly (and it will always have a full clip), and because of Riskrunner’s insta-reloads when you take damage, you can probably see off ALL your ammo without ever reloading.

So those are our top picks for the Titan... but what are your favourites?

