Dates confirmed by Amazon for Prime Day 2019

Sound the alarms and go to action-stations - we now know when the Amazon Prime Day game deals will be arriving. As revealed earlier this morning, the two-day event runs from July 15-16. More importantly, it’s likely to start in the early hours of Monday and run until late on Tuesday for maximum shopping time. It starts at midnight local time on Monday July 15, wherever you are in the world, so mark it down in your calendars, everyone.

The latest offers (Image credit: Amazon) Latest Amazon deals

If you can't wait until July, here are the best Amazon offers right now.

Prime Day is an annual promotion that draws together savings on everything under the sun including games, consoles, and peripherals. Because these offers are usually quite strong, the GamesRadar+ team will be keeping an eye on them and posting any good ‘uns via our Amazon Prime Day game deals US page (if you want the UK deals page, it’s right here - bookmark whichever one you need, to save time). As an example, this Toshiba 43” 1080p Fire TV Edition is available for a reduced $179.99 (saving you $120 overall) thanks to early Prime Day offers. Such a massive saving is common for the two-day event.

Don’t forget to check in with our Amazon Prime Day hub regularly; prices can and will drop throughout the day. We also guarantee that plenty of the things you’ll want to get your hands on will sell out fast. But don’t worry about being left in the dust - regardless of whether you want Xbox One accessories, PS4 Pro deals, or the best Nintendo Switch bundle, we’ve got you covered. Just remember, you’ll need Amazon Prime to access the best offers. Don’t worry if you don’t have the money for that - you can just take up a free trial of Prime, then cancel it after the sales event.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.