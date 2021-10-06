Cyber Monday PS5 SSD and hard drive deals 2021: what to expect

Cyber Monday PS5 SSD and external hard drive deals could be some of the most sought-after offers this sales season. In fact, we think these will make up some of the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals. Period.

Now that Sony has opened up PS5 support for M.2 internal SSDs to the masses, and allowed the storing of PS5 games on external drives, there's never been a better time to boost your storage. As a result, 2021's Cyber Monday PS5 SSD and external hard drive deals come at the perfect time.

These sales will see a whole host of the best PS5 SSDs and the best PS5 external hard drives come crashing down in price, giving you a suite of options and great-value products. The internal SSD market is likely to be very hot stuff indeed. Given that, in their own right, the top PS5 SSDs are also up there for best SSD for gaming contention, the quality on offer will be superb, with premium drives coming down to prices that are usually reserved for mid- or even entry-level units.

Externally, SSDs are also fast becoming the default storage solution when picking up a drive. An external drive is a great option for keeping your PS4 game library at hand while on your PS5. If you haven't been able to get on the new-gen train yet, fear not - we expect to see some of the best PS4 external hard drive contenders and the best PS4 SSD units on sale for those with a last-gen setup as well. Remember, like the internals, some of these external PS5 SSDs are also, genuinely, some of the best external hard drives you can get too, such is their quality.

What makes this sales season a bit more of an exciting unknown is that it will be the first time that we've properly seen specific Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals - with more options than ever, and the internal slot now being open, there's going to be something for everyone. Many of the biggest offers will also cross over with this year's wider Cyber Monday SSD deals, too.

When will the Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals start? This year's Black Friday occurs on November 26, so this is when we expect to see the biggest cuts and offers. However, we've been down this road before. For years now. So it's likely that retailers will go early and start to roll out deals (of some description, if not the actual Black Friday PS5 SSD deals), from mid-to-late October.

Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals: what to expect

If an internal drive is going to be target number one for you in this year's Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals, then we think you'll be in for some lowest ever prices - if stock holds. The big brands' models and series will definitely be worth a look. WD's SN850, and Seagate's FireCuda 530 are going to be near the top of any most-wanted lists and should see deep cuts.

But the most important thing to remember when looking at internal options among the Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals is that a drive needs to meet Sony's criteria and recommended specs. Here they are again for reference:

PCIe Gen4 interface

250GB - 4TB capacity

5,500MB/s read speed or faster

22mm width ( do not go for 25mm units)

go for 25mm units) Heatsink required (built-in or DIY)

Cyber Monday PS5 external SSD and hard drive deals: what to expect

External SSDs and HDDs have always been excellent console companions, and they are likely to be heavily discounted in the Cyber Monday PS5 SSD and external hard drive deals when the time comes.

External models like Samsung's T5 and T7 units, and the WD_Black Game Drive SSDs are going to be ones to watch and perennial favourites like WD's My Passport and Seagate's licensed HDDs are well worth keeping abreast of when the price drops come raining down. Just as another reminder, remember that you can only play PS4 games from an external drive - but you can store PS5 games on one, which is still a great improvement on not being able to use them at all with PS5 software.

However, if you're on the lookout for the best prices going now on some top internal PS5 SSDs, or if you just want to get your eye in ahead of the sales period, then check out the list of price below.

Cyber Monday PS5 external hard drive deals, on the other hand, are going to be worth a serious look - particularly if the heights of the internal SSD prices are a bit too, well, high. They will come down in the Cyber Monday deals but they still hold a premium compared to external PS5 SSDs or hard drives. Here's a bunch of our favourites and their current prices.

