Whether you're after a Fortnite funko, console bundle, controller, or headset, this Cyber Week has it all. You've only got a few days left of deals to grab something, and maybe pick up a few free V-bucks along the way (mainly on console and controller bundles). We've got everything you need to grab the perfect Christmas gift for the Fortnite fan in your life at a bargain price, and you can keep track of the best Black Friday game deals across all categories on our massive hub.
While a lot of deals have faded away, we've grabbed the best ones left and sorted them by region below. In the UK, Very still has the Nintendo Switch + Deep Freeze bundle for £299, or at eBay get a Fortnite Xbox One S, some cosmetics, and 2,000 V-bucks for £199. On the US front you can still grab a bunch of the Fortnite Funko POPs for $9.99 or less at Amazon. We'll keep a sharp eye on all the remaining deals and update them throughout the week, so stay tuned if you're in the market for some tasty Fortnite stocking stuffers.
US deals
Get the Fortnite Deep Freeze bundle for $29.99 including a Deep Freeze skin, pick axe, back bling, glider and 1000 V-bucks. View Deal
Fortnite Skull Trooper Funko Pop $9.99 at Amazon US
Deck out your gaming shelf for $9.99, which is a good price for a Funko.View Deal
Fortnite Omega Funko Pop for $9.99 at Amazon US
It's 10% off for one of Fortnite's superheroes from Season 4, now $9.99. That's a fairly decent saving.View Deal
Fortnite Tower Recon Funko Pop for $9.99 at Amazon US
Get the OG Fortnite Battle Royale character for $9.99. These will likely go rare, so you should snap one up soon.View Deal
Fortnite Moonwalker Funko Pop now $9.99 at Amazon US
It's only a dollar off, but this Funko Pop is still worth a buy for less than $10.View Deal
Fortnite Cuddle Leader Funko Pop only $8.78 at Amazon US
At 20% off for only $8.78, this popular Fortnite bear figurine is a steal.View Deal
Fortnite Softcover Ruled Journal for $11.94 on Amazon US
Officially licensed by Epic and boasting that iconic llama piñata on the front cover.View Deal
PS4 DualShock 4 Controller for $43.99 (was $59.99) at Walmart
Compete in Fortnite on PS4 with the responsive, ever reliable Dualshock 4, now in a variety of different colours.View Deal
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Wireless Gaming Headset for PS4 and PS4 Pro for $119.95 (was $150) at Amazon
One of the best PS4 headsets available, perfect for staying ahead of the competition in Fortnite Battle Royale.View Deal
Samsung 49"UN49NU8000FXZA Ultra HD LED TV
$1199 $647.99
This Ultra HD Samsung set offers performance close to its high-end QLED range at a significantly lower price, and Fortnite will appear better than ever when plugged into this baby. View Deal
UK deals
Switch console with Fortnite: Deep Freeze for £299.99
Okay, okay so Fortnite's free, but you get 1000 free V-Bucks, the exclusive Frostbite skin, Cold Front Glider, Chill Axe, and Freezing Point back bling along with your choice of a neon or grey Switch.View Deal
Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle is £199.99 from eBay
Get £50 off this Xbox One S bundle with exclusive Fortnite items and 2000 V-Bucks. That's a nice starter.View Deal
Fortnite Merry Marauder Funko Pop at Amazon UK for £11.99
Prepare for Christmas with Fortnite's gingerbread Funko.View Deal
Fortnite Love Ranger Funko Pop now £10.08 at Amazon UK
It's never too late for Valentine's Day gift ideas, so pick this up while stocks lastView Deal
£10.00 for Fortnite High Rise Assault Trooper Funko Pop at Amazon UK
He's holding the iconic Fortnite blueprint, and is just right for the keen fortress builder.View Deal
Fortnite Moonwalker Funko Pop at Amazon UK is £12.99
Fortnite's space themed Funko is out of this world.View Deal
Razer Kraken Pro V2 headset with retractable mic for £49.99 (was £79.99) at Amazon UK
This slick headset features a lightweight aluminium headband and a retractable mic, making it a very solid midrange pick for Fortnite on PS4 and Xbox One.View Deal
