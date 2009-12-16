Chicago Director Optimnistic About Taking On Pirates 4

Chicago and Nine director Rob Marshall has been speaking to Coming Soon about the likelihood of him directing the fourth Pirates Of The Caribbean movie.

"I was so surprised they called me," he says. "It was Johnny Depp and Jerry Bruckheimer. Jerry called me, but Johnny was interested in working with me. It's a wonderful thing when something like that happens, so we sat and met and he could not have been more lovely. He's the nicest man. I've been very lucky to work with some great people and he's one of them. So I could tell that we could maybe do this, and then they offered it to me.

"We're still trying to figure out if it's going to all happen. If it happens – I think Johnny's doing a movie with Angelina Jolie in the spring – we'll start in the summer, and we'll see. I'm excited. If it happens, it happens. I'd be thrilled. I just love Johnny and I'm excited about the genre.”