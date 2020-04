Cheap Xbox Game Pass deal - save up to 50% on a membership

For those who are stuck at home without a whole lot to do, this cheap Xbox Game Pass deal will hit the spot. Besides being heavily discounted on CDKeys, it also provides you with well over 200 games to play so long as you have a Game Pass membership. Because that game library includes the likes of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Gears 5, and deep, time-consuming RPGs like The Outer Worlds, that's a bargain and great value for money overall.

To kick off today's cheap Xbox Game Pass deal, CDKeys is offering a standard three-month membership for a heavily discounted $19.99 / £15.99 in the US and UK. That's a drop of 33%. Next, Amazon UK is giving away a six-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for half price; you pay £32.99 for three months and get another three free.

No matter what you go for, it's great value for money - Xbox Game Pass gives you access to big hitters that offer dozens of hours of gameplay, it's a good way to keep yourself busy. Indeed, you'll have access to every Xbox One exclusive, not to mention many Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles as well (including the Fable, Halo, and Gears of War collections). Better still, all Xbox exclusive games will appear on Game Pass at launch. That alone makes it worth considering, especially because a membership winds up being far cheaper than paying for each game separately on release day.

Don't hang around too long, though. There's usually a discount to be had on Game Pass via CDKeys, but the price has a tendency to fluctuate. The CDKeys offer is already a few dollars more expensive than it was a week or so ago, for example. As such, we'd recommend grabbing any bargain you see before it changes again. The same is true of the Amazon UK discounts - we can't imagine they'll be there for ages.

Cheap Xbox Game Pass deal

3-month Xbox Game Pass | $19.99/£15.99 at CDKeys (save 33%)

Now this is a deal. You can get three months of Xbox Game Pass with this offer at a fraction of the cost, no strings attached. Although it's gone up since last week, it's still an excellent deal you shouldn't hesitate to grab ASAP.View Deal

6-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | £32.99 on Amazon UK (save 50%)

If you're based in the UK, you can get your hands on a significantly discounted Xbox Game Pass membership - pick up three months and you'll get another three for no extra cost. Because this also gives you Xbox Live, that's a sweet deal.View Deal

Again, something worth bearing in mind is that both Xbox Game Pass subs give you hundreds of games on Xbox One to download and play. It's probably one of the best things Xbox has done in the last few years, so I can't recommend picking it up enough. In a time where big-budget releases will set you back a pretty penny, being able to get your hands on this many games for such a low price is cracking value.

