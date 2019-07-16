Get 15 months of PS Plus for the price of 12 right now

If you want to live your best PS4 gaming life, you're going to need a subscription to PlayStation Plus - aka PS Plus. Not only does it get you access to the world of online multiplayer gaming, but it also gets you free games every month that you can download and play at your leisure. Handily, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day game deals you can currently get online for less, with a 15 month PS Plus subscription for less than the price of a 12 month subscription - that's just £48.99 to pay right now and you won't have to pay for PS Plus again until October 2020.

This deal is limited to one per customer, so you may not see the reduced price until you go to checkout, but once your purchase is complete you'll receive a code that you can redeem immediately on your PSN account for instant access.

PlayStation Plus 15 Month Membership | £48.99 on Amazon

If you want to stay connected to the PSN and keep your Instant Games Collection up to date, then this offer has you covered with a 30% saving.View Deal

Of course, there's more to a PlayStation Plus subscription than just being able to play online. You also get two free PS Plus games every month in the Instant Games Collection, which has recently included Detroit: Become Human and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, as well as a huge 10GB of cloud storage to back up all of your game saves and access them from anywhere. Best of all, your PlayStation Plus subscription stacks, so claiming this offer will add 15 months on to the end of your current terms no matter when they expire - making this an offer that's too good to miss.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.