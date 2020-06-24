The best cheap gaming laptop deals of the week

Cheap gaming laptop deals under $1000 are still a rare (ish) beast. Especially if you want true power and performance. However, we're increasingly the price of very competent gaming laptops drop to very competitive levels and decent specced- machines drop below the four figure mark - even with ray-tracing GPUs! Tasty.

These cheap laptop deals can really hold their own and offer great portable gaming powerhouses without having to spend thousands of dollars. Along with the general time-means-things-get-cheaper trend as well as some advancements in efficiency and multi intra-generational hardware updates, we have never before had so much choice for below the four-figure mark.

As long as you apply some realistic perspective just to temper your excitement a little and manage your expectations, to go with the general levels and spec compositions, then getting a powerful, but cheap gaming laptop deal is incredibly doable. And it won't break the bank. With today's low-to-mid range components still being of a great standard, those cheap gaming laptops under $1000 that are missing the bombastic headline, premium components can still play a lot of AAA games and a lot of esports games that are very contemporary and popular.

However. As you're on this page, it'll be obvious but I need to make sure we're all aware of the limitations applying (any) budget to gaming machines usually applies. Keeping a really good gaming laptop under the $1000 price mark is notoriously difficult and rarely seen as a result. Because of this, we're likely to see compromises left, right and center, particularly on the core components found within. This is likely to be on the graphics card in particular, but will also apply to SSD/HDD storage combinations, the amount of RAM and the processor, though these are the components that are more often seen to be of a higher standard - at least right now anyway.

We'll update this as soon as we get wind of any wicked cool cheap laptop deals, but a fair disclaimer would be that, because they'll be so good and cheap, they might change or stock levels might fluctuate wildly. Anyway, let's get to it...

The best cheap gaming laptop deal of the week

ASUS FA506 | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 7 4800H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $899.99 at Best Buy

This is an easy pick - this ASUS machine is a real winner. Besides featuring an impressive Nvidia/Ryzen combo, it provides us with an affordable way into ray tracing (which is a big deal when it comes to next-gen gaming). That's a cracking deal and superb value for money. Don't miss it - we can't believe it's still at that price.View Deal

Gaming laptops under $1000

Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $699.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the best-value laptops we've seen this week; an Acer Nitro 5 with a respectable 1650 graphics card at just under $700. Even though it won't play the most advanced games on high settings (the processor won't cope with that), it's a very respectable starter build that's great value for money.View Deal

MSI GF63 Thin | 15.6" 1080p | i5-9300H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $729 at Adorama

Built around a solid 1650 graphics card, this machine offers an i5-9300H processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM to complete the package. Nice. Be aware that while you can nab your laptop at this price from Adorama, they have it on backorder so it won't be shipped to you for a little while. A little annoying, but still, you get that great price.View Deal

Dell G5 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H | GTX 1650 Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $884.98 $749.99 at Dell

This is a step up on Dell's gaming laptop ladder. It still features that 10th-gen Intel processor and also ups the ante on the graphics utilizing the Ti variant of the 1650 - and underrated combo and one that offers great value.View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad L340 Ideapad | 15.6" 1080p | i5-9300H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $857.67 at Amazon

This is a solid but unspectacular budget build. Its CPU is probably just about at the acceptable level that we'd prefer to go down to, but the GPU, RAM, and good-sized SSD should compensate for that. A fair first build.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | 17.3" 1080p | i5-9300H | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $879.99 at Best Buy

Hey, look, it's another Nitro 5 laptop! Well, they do have proven quality and territory in this price range. But with good reason. This is a similarly well-considered and competent build but one that's under a larger 17.3-inch screen. Nice. Sadly, it's jumped up in price since last week - a good reminder to grab any bargains you see sooner rather than later.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix | 15.6" 1080p | i7-9750H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $999.99 at Newegg

OK, so it only just nips into the 'sub-$1000' space. But the big wins here are the processor and the IPS screen. These will really enable that medium-good 1650 graphics card to come to life on this budget machine from ASUS.View Deal

Dell G3 | 15.6" 1080p | Intel i5-9300H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $999.99 at Best Buy

With the largest compromise being the 8GB of RAM (looking at it a little generously), this is a great set of components to enjoy crunching through games of all stripes. That 1660Ti graphics card is excellent and a great centrepiece for the laptop. This is a discounted price (a saving of $150) however, so don't expect this to be around for a long time.View Deal

Gaming laptops just over $1000

If you can stretch to just over the $1,000 mark, then you might find yourself in bargain town as the bang for buck value might be a bit higher. Here are a couple of potential offers to consider.

MSI GF65 Thin | 15.6" 1080p | i5-9300H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,029 at Amazon

You might compromise slightly on the processor here, but with everything else that's thrown in - and it being an MSI machine - this is an excellent deal for a few beans over the four-figure mark.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix laptop | 15.6" 1080p | Intel i5-9300H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1299 $1099 at Newegg

An early word of warning on this one: this is a discounted price with $200 off, so we don't know how long it'll be available for. If you do get your hands on it though, you will not be disappointed. This has the makings of a fine laptop for gaming, particularly if and when you can upgrade that RAM a little bit down the line. (Limited time price.)View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300 | 15.6" 1080p | Intel i7-9750H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,499.99 $1,129.99 at Amazon

This price represents a 25% price cut - that's $370! - so we don't know how long it will last. Until then, however, this is a great laptop at a pretty reasonable price. Coming from Acer's Predator range this laptop will ooze quality in every department.View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 7 3750H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Another solid deal from ASUS, here. This particular model has got that excellent 1660Ti graphics card, but teams it with a solid 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nice stuff. Well worth considering.View Deal

ASUS TUF505 | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 7 3750H CPU | GTX 1660 Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,299 $1,199 at Newegg

Another entry from ASUS is this excellent deal on their TUF gaming laptop range. Packing a Ryzen 7 processor and GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, it's one of the more powerful machines on this page. That makes it well worth paying attention to, particularly with a $99 saving. A very respectable and worthy purchase.View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 | 14" 1080p 120Hz | Ryzen 9 CPU | RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,449.99 at Best Buy

Although it's the well over the 1000-dollar mark, this gaming laptop is an absolute corker. It's got a nippy 3rd-generation Ryzen 9 CPU to go with its RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics card, not to mention a 1000GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. That's excellent value for just under $1,500.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15 | 15.6" 4K UHD OLED | Intel i7-9750H CPU | GTX 1660 Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,899 $1,499 at Amazon

The real USP here is that glorious 4K OLED screen which is exquisite and will raise the image clarity on a portable machine to excellent heights - tho it will bump up the price a bit. Otherwise, this is still a great deal on a solid laptop, and one that has a $400 saving on it. Can't complain about that; though it might not last long...View Deal

