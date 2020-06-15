The best cheap gaming laptop deals of the week

Cheap gaming laptop deals under $1000 were once a rare thing - particularly if you really wanted one with decent spec. However, we're seeing prices drop more and more in what's rapidly developing as a very competitive scene at even more retailers.

These cheap laptop deals can really hold their own and offer great portable gaming powerhouses without having to spend thousands of dollars. Along with the general time-means-things-get-cheaper trend as well as some advancements in efficiency and multi intra-generational hardware updates, we have never before had so much choice for below the four-figure mark - particularly with the new Lenovo deals that are now available.

Cheap laptops: Lenovo Legion sale

As long as you apply some realistic perspective just to temper your excitement a little and manage your expectations, to go with the general levels and spec compositions, then getting a powerful, but cheap gaming laptop deal is incredibly doable. And it won't break the bank. With today's low-to-mid range components still being of a great standard, those cheap gaming laptops under $1000 that are missing the bombastic headline, premium components can still play a lot of AAA games and a lot of esports games that are very contemporary and popular.

However. As you're on this page, it'll be obvious but I need to make sure we're all aware of the limitations applying (any) budget to gaming machines usually applies. Keeping a really good gaming laptop under the $1000 price mark is notoriously difficult and rarely seen as a result. Because of this, we're likely to see compromises left, right and center, particularly on the core components found within. This is likely to be on the graphics card in particular, but will also apply to SSD/HDD storage combinations, the amount of RAM and the processor, though these are the components that are more often seen to be of a higher standard - at least right now anyway.

And don't forget: give the best antivirus software going a look just to make sure you're brand new gaming laptop is well protected.

We'll update this as soon as we get wind of any wicked cool cheap laptop deals, but a fair disclaimer would be that, because they'll be so good and cheap, they might change or stock levels might fluctuate wildly. Anyway, let's get to it...

The best cheap gaming laptop deal of the week

ASUS FA506 | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 7 4800H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1000 $899.99 at Best Buy

An entry from the latest ASUS range is our pick of the week, and it's a real winner. Besides featuring an impressive Nvidia/Ryzen combo, it provides us with an affordable way into ray tracing (which is a big deal when it comes to next-gen gaming). Plus, it's a solid $100 less than it was just last week. That's a cracking deal, and superb value for money. Don't miss it.View Deal

Cheap gaming laptop retailers

Best Buy | Dell | Amazon | Newegg | B&H Photo | Adorama

Gaming laptops under $1000

Lenovo Legion Y Series | Save up to 30%

Lenovo is currently offering big savings on their Legion Y Series laptops, and you can get massive price cuts on top models with the code GAMERDADS (a bit presumptuous, but never mind). That leads to savings of over $310 in some cases, so it's absolutely worth checking out.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6" 1080p | AMD Ryzen 5 CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $669.99 at Best Buy

If you want value, you could do a whole lot worse than this Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. With a decent screen-size and a good GTX 1650 graphics card to go with it, this is excellent value for money. Sure, the processor could be better. But at that price? You can't really complain. A bargain.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $699.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the best-value laptops we've seen this week; an Acer Nitro 5 with a respectable 1650 graphics card at just under $700. Even though it won't play the most advanced games on high settings (the processor won't cope with that), it's a very respectable starter build that's great value for money.View Deal

MSI GF63 Thin | 15.6" 1080p | i5-9300H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $729 at Adorama

Built around a solid 1650 graphics card, this machine offers an i5-9300H processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM to complete the package. Nice. Be aware that while you can nab your laptop at this price from Adorama, they have it on backorder so it won't be shipped to you for a little while. A little annoying, but still, you get that great price.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-9300H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $830 $729.99 at Best Buy

The Acer Nitro 5 laptops are lean but mean little gaming machines. They'll shed the odd thing here or there to offer value, but overall they're great little gaming laptops if you're not fussed about high settings. Plus, they'll munch through work tasks easily too.View Deal

HP gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 5 | GTX 1050 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $749.99 at Best Buy

Although it's on the lower end of the specs spectrum, this HP laptop is a fair starter build that doesn't cost the earth but will still get you playing at the entry-level. If you play a lot of Fortnite or Apex Legends, this is a great start.View Deal

Dell G3 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $779.99 at Dell

A great deal on the very latest iterations of Dell's G3 gaming range. This is a quality machine with one of Intel's latest 10th generation processors which will complement that GTX 1650 graphics card beautifully.View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad L340 Ideapad | 15.6" 1080p | i5-9300H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $859 at Amazon

This is a solid but unspectacular budget build. Its CPU is probably just about at the acceptable level that we'd prefer to go down to, but the GPU, RAM, and good-sized SSD should compensate for that. A fair first build.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | 17.3" 1080p | i5-9300H | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $879.99 at Best Buy

Hey, look, it's another Nitro 5 laptop! Well, they do have proven quality and territory in this price range. But with good reason. This is a similarly well-considered and competent build but one that's under a larger 17.3-inch screen. Nice. Sadly, it's jumped up in price since last week - a good reminder to grab any bargains you see sooner rather than later.View Deal

Dell G5 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H | GTX 1650 Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $879.99 at Dell

Similar to the Dell G3 above, this is a step up on Dell's gaming laptop ladder. It still features that 10th-gen Intel processor and also ups the ante on the graphics utilizing the Ti variant of the 1650 - and underrated combo and one that offers great value.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y545 | 15.6" 1080p | i7-9750H | GTX 1650 4GB |16 GB DDR4 RAM | 256GB SSD | $1,279.99 $969.99 at Lenovo

This offer nabs you a very solid gaming laptop with an i7 processor and a middle-range GTX 1650 graphics card. To get the deal, you'll need to use the code GAMERDAD (it's to tie in with Fathers' Day, methinks).View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix laptop | 15.6" 1080p | Intel i5-9300H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1299 $999 at Newegg

An early word of warning on this one: this is a discounted price with $300 off, so we don't know how long it'll be available for. If you do get your hands on it though, you will not be disappointed. This has the makings of a fine laptop for gaming, particularly if and when you can upgrade that RAM a little bit down the line. (Limited time price.)View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix | 15.6" 1080p | i7-9750H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $999.99 at Newegg

OK, so it only just nips into the 'sub-$1000' space. But the big wins here are the processor and the IPS screen. These will really enable that medium-good 1650 graphics card to come to life on this budget machine from ASUS.View Deal

Dell G3 | 15.6" 1080p | Intel i5-9300H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $999.99 at Best Buy

With the largest compromise being the 8GB of RAM (looking at it a little generously), this is a great set of components to enjoy crunching through games of all stripes. That 1660Ti graphics card is excellent and a great centrepiece for the laptop. This is a discounted price (a saving of $150) however, so don't expect this to be around for a long time.View Deal

Gaming laptops just over $1000

If you can stretch to just over the $1,000 mark, then you might find yourself in bargain town as the bang for buck value might be a bit higher. Here are a couple of potential offers to consider.

MSI GF65 Thin | 15.6" 1080p | i5-9300H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,029 at Amazon

You might compromise slightly on the processor here, but with everything else that's thrown in - and it being an MSI machine - this is an excellent deal for a few beans over the four-figure mark.View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 7 3750H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Another solid deal from ASUS, here. This particular model has got that excellent 1660Ti graphics card, but teams it with a solid 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nice stuff. Well worth considering.View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 | 14" 1080p 120Hz | Ryzen 9 CPU | RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,449.99 at Best Buy

Although it's the most expensive of all the laptops on this page, this gaming laptop is an absolute corker. It's got a nippy 3rd-generation Ryzen 9 CPU to go with its RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics card, not to mention a 1000GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. That's excellent value for just under $1,500.View Deal

None of the above gaming laptop deals caught your eye? Then be sure to check out our full guide to the best gaming laptops. If you prefer your machines to be static, then check out the best gaming PCs going, and if you're in need of a bigger screen then one of the best gaming monitors will prove a great companion to your new laptop.