Get a cheap gaming laptop deal now on these ray-tracing monsters - and save an extra 10% too!

Dell is still selling some of its excellent G-series gaming laptops for exceptional value. Seriously, the words cheap gaming laptop get thrown around very easily sometimes but these models are very reasonably priced for what the offer and the actual bang-for-buck value here are very, very good. On some of these models, the saving off the list price is more than a thousand dollars, but the value for incredibly competent ray-tracing capable laptops on offer here is delicious. If you're on the lookout for a new gaming laptop then this is a great opportunity to take advantage of.

Cutting to the chase, while there is a fairly decent number of machines on offer to various extents at Dell, we think some of the best are in their own G-series gaming laptops. Remember - use the code SAVE10 to get that extra juicy 10% off - that makes the prices of these laptop absolute bargains for what you get! All the prices below are including the extra 10% off.

For the best budget option, you could try a 1650Ti-powered G5 laptop for just $820.25 - a pretty decent cheap gaming laptop for under $1000; or to just sneak ray-tracing into your setup for a not-bank-breaking price, get the same model with an RTX 2060 graphics card for just $1,146.59.

For those looking for something with even more power, then a 2080-centered G7 15 gaming laptop that's reduced by more than a thousand dollars (!), down to $1,587.59 is absurd value. And you'd only have to up the price stage by a couple hundred more to bag the same 2080 laptop but with a mad i9-9880H processor to boot - get one of these variants for $1,852.19! The latter also has a 4K screen! Madness.

These will naturally crunch through all work and home tasks with ridiculous ease but they really are primed for serious play. Plus, they are from a trusted manufacturer, and they will have a minimum one year warranty.

Use coupon code SAVE10 to get this price. If you really can't stretch to more than four-figures, then this 1650Ti-powered New Dell G5 15 laptop will be ideal. That card will still run every modern game at good levels of graphical fidelity and getting the whole machine for way less than 1000 bucks is great value. This is a new model so the latest version of the laptop - and do not forget that extra 10% off with the code SAVE10.View Deal

Use coupon code SAVE10 to get this price. Tremendous value if you have a budget of 'around' a thousand dollars. That extra bit to stretch to get that 2060 will sneak you int ray-tracing too which will be totally worth it without allowing totally crazy on the price. It's worth mentioning that this is the new model too, so you're getting the latest chassis and build from Dell. Save that extra 10% with the code SAVE10 too, remember.

Use coupon code SAVE10 to get this price. If you're looking to step things up on the spec front then this is *incredible* value. Really excellent. A 2080-powered laptop for this price tag is like seeing a unicorn: it never happens. Throw in the further 10% from using the code SAVE10 and this is hot stuff. Hot. Stuff.View Deal

Use coupon code SAVE10 to get this price. If you really want to crank it a bit further still then this variant with an i9-9980K processor and the 2080 build above is a beast. At just over the $2,000-mark this is still extraordinary bang for buck value. Remember the code SAVE10 for an extra 200 bucks off! Ridiculous value.

These are very much in the gaming price tag category, but the value is exceptional. Those slightly older variants must be benefiting from the newer models coming out and reducing the former's prices a bit - but having said that, the above offers on the newer models are terrific!

If you want to see your other options for PCs, check out our take on the best gaming PCs going. If you prefer to go portable, head on over to the best gaming laptops here.