Cheap Dungeons & Dragons deals - up to 50% off this Cyber Monday

For anyone that's tempted to try out the best tabletop RPGs or fancies expanding their collection , there are some cheap Dungeons & Dragons deals that want to say hello. This Cyber Monday, Amazon's slashing the price of D&D sets across the US and UK - up to 50%, in some cases. That includes a wealth of rulebooks, starter kits, and published adventures for Dungeon Masters old and new to follow. Better still, there are offers on brand-new content like Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus as well. If you've not heard of that one yet, it acts as a prequel for the upcoming Baldur's Gate 3. No matter what you choose, there are hundreds of hours of gameplay involved in this library of offers. That means you're getting pretty great value for money - now's the time to invest if ever there was one.

Best deal today (Image credit: Ravensburger) Cyber Monday board game deals 2019

You'll find the cheapest and best Cyber Monday board game deals right here.

Of all the cheap Dungeons & Dragons deals we've seen so far, the best one would have to be on the Core Rulebooks Gift Set. This bundled trio of books gets you the Player's Handbook for rules and character creation, the Dungeon Master's Guide for building your own campaigns (or worlds), and the Monster Manual that details most of the foes you'll find in the D&D world of the Forgotten Realms. Overall, that's a saving of $86 - much cheaper than buying each book separately, if you were wondering.

New to D&D? We'd recommend picking up the aptly-named Starter Set. As you can probably guess from the title, it's the perfect entry-point for newer players and offers everything you need to get going as soon as possible. That includes a stripped-down rulebook that's as accessible as possible, pre-generated characters (not to mention the means to create your own), dice, and a beginner's adventure that remains one of the series' best. It's also a great jumping off point for other published D&D adventures like Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus.

Ready? Cool - here are the very best cheap Dungeons & Dragons deals for Cyber Monday.

Cheap Dungeons & Dragons deals

This is only the beginning when it comes to Cyber Monday game deals, of course - more are due to hit by the time the day itself rolls around on December 2.