Call of Duty: Warzone mid-season event will focus on Red Doors

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 will feature an event based around the mysterious Warzone Red Doors.

In a new blog post detailing the changes heading to the game with its next major update, one section reads "the Red Doors grow unstable… mid-season event coming."

The post offers a number of other hints, stating that "whatever broadcast Perseus set up is causing the Red Doors to become more volatile than ever before, as Operators are now reporting [[REDACTED]] in their post-mission briefings." It also tells players to "beware these doors sending you to locations other than the main room we all thought to be its lone destination point," and says that "the event may also have something to do with those Mobile Broadcast Stations seen around Verdansk...but at this time we cannot declassify further intel for fear of double agents."

It sounds as though Raven is attempting to keep details pretty close to its chest, especially since the event is set to arrive "mid-season," so may still be several weeks away. That said, it looks as though the Red Doors will be acting as teleporters, spiriting players to random parts of the map rather than their intended destinations.

Warzone Season 5 kicks off on August 12, and will introduce a suite of changes to the game. New Operators and weapons are making their way to the battle royale, as well as a new Gulag inspired by a Black Ops 2 map. Earlier this week, rumours suggested that a next-gen version of Warzone would launch with the new season, but Activision has since debunked those claims.

