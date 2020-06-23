Call of Duty: Warzone Battle Royale Quads will return this week

Call of Duty: Warzone Battle Royale Quads are coming back this week.

The latest "This Week in Call of Duty" update from Activision confirms that the temporary removal of Battle Royale Quads in favor of Realism Quads will be undone this week. That means you'll once again be able to play Warzone's flagship Battle Royale mode in Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads - no more deciding between the extra grit of Realism mode or splitting up the group.

Warzone will also enable Plunder and Blood Money quads this week, as well as keeping the 50v50 skirmishes in Warzone Rumble. The playlist update should go live sometime from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning if it follows the usual schedule, so it won't be much longer until all is right in the world of Warzone once more.

On the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare side, this week's playlist update will mark the debut of All or Nothing. It's a new Free-For-All mode where each player starts with only a throwing knife, an empty handgun, and "minimal perks". Everything else is procure-on-sight as you try to both out-fight and out-scavenge the competition on the way to racking up 20 kills.

Modern Warfare also gets the Chaos 10v10 playlist this week, which is exactly what it sounds like: two teams of 10 players packed into maps that typically host the standard 6v6, pushing the needle toward hectic action while still leaving some space for tactics and communication.

