Call of Duty: Vanguard is already down to $39 for Black Friday

Black Friday gaming deals are kicking off with Walmart's offer for $20 off Call of Duty: Vanguard, the latest mainline installment in Activision's multiplayer shooter series. Walmart is slashing Call of Duty: Vanguard prices across console platforms from $59.99 to $39.99, which is a pretty significant discount for a game that just launched earlier this month.

This is the first real sale we've seen so far for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and it's probably the best we'll see for quite a while. Call of Duty games tend to get discounts fairly regularly, but typically not so soon after release - and definitely not 33% just a couple of weeks from launch. But thanks to this Black Friday gaming deal, Call of Duty: Vanguard is dirt cheap right now.

Sadly, we're only seeing this deal for the console versions of the game, so those of you on the hunt for Call of Duty Vanguard Black Friday PC deals will need to hold off. It's very likely we'll see just such a thing crop up in the next couple of days, so definitely stay tuned to GamesRadar for the latest deals.

Here's some more on this excellent Call of Duty: Vanguard Black Friday deal.

Call of Duty: Vanguard | $59.99 Call of Duty: Vanguard | $59.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $20 - The latest Call of Duty offering is down to just $39 a couple weeks from launch thanks to this can't-miss Black Friday gaming deal.



More of today's best Black Friday deals

If you're holding off for that Call of Duty: Vanguard Black Friday PC deal, maybe see if you can't save with these Black Friday gaming monitor deals. We're also seeing a bunch of scarily tempting Black Friday gaming PC deals just in case you're in the market for a new rig.