Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War teaser discovered in Warzone

The first Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War teaser appears to be affecting players in Call of Duty: Warzone ahead of what could be Activision's official reveal later today.

As seen on Twitter, certain players in Infinity Ward's battle royale have experienced their game suddenly intercept a message, "Know Your History", suggesting Call of Duty 2020 will once again be returning to the past. Check it out below.

Activision has already made it clear that it'll be using Call of Duty: Warzone to promote, and integrate with, any future games in the annualised shooter series, so it's possible that more messages will be arriving in Verdansk over the coming days and weeks.

The teaser follows the release of Call of Duty: Warzone season 5 last week, which introduced a loot train to the battle royale map, amongst a number of major changes for the free-to-play title.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, meanwhile, has been confirmed as a new title from Treyarch and Raven Software, scheduled to launch later this year, though Activision still hasn't clarified whether the rumoured reboot will be a cross-gen release for PS5 and Xbox Series X, in addition to current platforms.

Not long till we find out more.

