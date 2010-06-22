Blood Of The Cybermen released this Saturday

Episode two of Doctor Who: The Adventure Games will be available to download on PC from 26 June

Episode two of Doctor Who: The Adventure Game has been announced by the BBC today, with the game being available on Saturday 26 June after the TV series finale has been aired.

With the first game reaching over 500,000 downloads in 12 days, there is a lot of anticipation for the next instalment from creators Sumo Digital.

Titled ‘Blood of the Cybermen’ this interactive episode is written by Phil Ford (who previously worked on The Sarah Jane Adventures and Doctor Who Waters of Mars), and once again being produced by Charles Cecil, Steven Moffat, Piers Wenger, and Beth Willis.

Blood of the Cybermen features an abandoned Arctic research centre, an ancient relic, an off-screen terror, and it reintroduces a Doctor Who adversary not seen since Tom Baker played The Doctor.

Once again Matt Smith and Karen Gillan have been digitally recreated and have provided the voices to bring life to the official interactive adventures of Doctor Who.

The team are greatly anticipating this one, mostly to find out how the Cybermen have blood…