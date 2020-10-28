Black Friday Xbox One deals 2020

Quick links Click on the links below to jump straight to the Black Friday Xbox deals you want.

The Black Friday Xbox One deals have already begun, and you can currently get money off everything from games to accessories even though the sales event is still a few weeks away (Black Friday doesn't exactly cut it anymore, does it?). That's why we've sniffed out the very best offers and have left them for you here. Because more are sure to turn up before the Black Friday deals get underway, pop back every now and then to make sure you don't miss any discounts.

Besides Xbox One consoles, we anticipate big savings on peripherals and games. Whether it's a discount on headsets or this year's biggest releases, you can almost guarantee a price cut of some sort during the Black Friday Xbox One deals.

Because the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are launching soon, we're hoping that the prices will be lower than normal as well. Although we don't expect reductions on the next-gen consoles themselves (it's much too early in their life-cycle for that), getting money off their predecessors is still worth making a song and dance about during the Black Friday gaming deals.

Anyway, let's get down to business. You'll find all the best Black Friday Xbox One deals below. And for more savings, don't forget to check in with our guides to Black Friday Xbox Series X offers, Black Friday PS5 deals, and Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals as well.

Black Friday Xbox One deals - consoles

Want to save money on a console as part of the Black Friday Xbox One deals? You can bet your bottom dollar that there will be discounts on the current generation of machines, the Xbox One X and Xbox One S. Because they have over six years of games under their belt, any price cut you can get will be a bargain.

While you're unlikely to see discounts for the next-gen systems, we'll also be sure to keep this section updated with any pre-orders for Xbox Series X that appear as well, not to mention Series S pre-orders.

Xbox One X

If you want to pick up a current-gen console as a part of the Black Friday Xbox One deals, we'd recommend choosing the Xbox One X. It's the best-value option thanks to improved specs and the ability to display games in 4K resolution. That means you can play its extensive catalogue of games (a whole generation's worth) at their most handsome.

With that in mind, we've gathered up the latest offers from the Black Friday Xbox One deals below. For more, head over to our page on the cheapest Xbox One X prices. But don't hang about - the One X isn't in production anymore. Once it's gone, it's gone. Be aware that stock is currently iffy, too; where it's available, the deals are frequently overpriced. Good luck!

Xbox One S

The Xbox One S is a smaller, cheaper version of the standard Xbox One, and that makes it a great choice as an entry-level system. It's also ideal for those who aren't fussed about 4K or for younger members of your family. Sure, it isn't as readily available these days thanks to the arrival of next-gen. But if you find one as part of the Black Friday Xbox One deals? You can get yourself a real bargain.

Want more choice? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Xbox One bundles.

Alright, we know this is a page of Black Friday Xbox One deals. But it's worth stretching you budget to the next generation if you can. The Series X is Microsoft's premier console, and it's the one we'd recommend if you have the extra cash to spare. Unfortunately, it's almost impossible to get hold of right now - thanks to hype for new and more powerful games (as well as a low Xbox Series X price), it's sold out practically everywhere. That's why we're always on the lookout for new stock. If any offers appear, you'll find them below. Keep hitting that refresh button!

Wondering what makes this the Xbox of choice? It's the 'full' next-gen experience thanks to much more horsepower, larger internal memory, and the ability to display games in full 4K resolution. It also has a disc drive for maximum flexibility.

Xbox Series S

Alright, so this isn't an Xbox One either. However, it has very similar innards to the Xbox One X and is roughly the same cost. If you were looking for Black Friday Xbox One deals, we'd suggest at least thinking about grabbing this alternative as a result. Why limit yourself to current-gen games when you could enjoy the next generation as well?

Curious about the difference between this system and the pricier Xbox Series X? It comes down to the tech inside and digital downloads. The Xbox Series S is a bit less powerful so cannot run games in true 4K (it'll 'upscale' them for 4K televisions instead), and it also lacks a disc drive - that means you'll need to download all your games digitally instead of buying them in a physical format. Nonetheless, it will still play all the same games as the Series X and offers next-gen visuals thanks to ray tracing. In other words, it's perfect as a machine for running Xbox Game Pass, those who want to keep costs low, or anyone that doesn't have a 4K TV.

Black Friday Xbox deals - games

If you can count on anything during the Black Friday Xbox deals event, it's discounts on games. We've gone looking for the very best offers, and you'll find these below (including new releases like Star Wars: Squadrons to Marvel's Avengers). Because many Xbox One games also work on Xbox Series X via Smart Delivery, you can also make the most of these offers regardless of your platform.

Don't forget to keep an eye out for pre-orders on upcoming games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, too. Considering the fact that they both saw discounts during Amazon Prime Day, we could get more reductions this time.

Xbox Series X games

Black Friday Xbox One deals - headsets

Of all the Xbox One accessories out there, the best Xbox One headsets are arguably the most essential. They can make your gaming experience so much more immersive with richer audio, deeper bass, and positional surround sound that really helps you pinpoint where an attack is coming from in single or multiplayer. If you've not had one before, we recommend considering it - you won't regret the investment.

Better still, a lot of these headsets are compatible with next-gen Xbox consoles (though it's worth double-checking before you buy, of course). As such, being able to get money off the top models during the Black Friday Xbox One deals is very welcome.

Black Friday Xbox One deals - HDDs and SSDs

Everyone's talking about hard drives and super-fast solid state drives these days, and interest in offers on them has gone through the roof. With that in mind, we've been busy finding you the best prices as a part of the Black Friday Xbox deals.

Wondering why you should invest in a HDD or SSD? Simply put, hard drives let you store your game files externally rather than having them take up precious space on your Xbox One console. Solid state drives do much the same, only faster.

Remember, the best Xbox One external hard drive deals will still be good for the next generation of consoles - they won't load games as fast as the system's internal memory, but they'll still give you extra storage space.

Black Friday Xbox One deals - controllers

We'd put money on there being discounts for Xbox controllers during the Black Friday Xbox One deals event, so keep your eye on this page if you want to save money on a new handset. Be it a replacement or a spare, you'll find the best offers here. And if you want a more comprehensive list of reductions? Don't forget about our cheap Xbox One controller guide.

We've been sure to include the latest Xbox Series X controller on this page, too - if there are any deals for the brand-new accessory, they'll be waiting in the widget below.

