Black Friday VR headset deals don't come much better than $250 off the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System

Black Friday VR headset deals are live, and this massive discount on the HTC Vice is undoubtedly one of the best Black Friday gaming deals we've seen so far. The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite is at its lowest price ever, courtesy of a $150 discount from Amazon. The VR headset is now just $399, down from $549.

The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite hasn't traditionally dropped below its RRP of $549, so this sale at $399 for the headset marks a historic low price point. The full bundle has been discounted too, with HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System (which includes the controllers and sensors) coming in at just $649, down from $899,99. This is one of the best Black Friday VR headset deals we have seen so far.

If you're looking for other Black Friday VR headset deals, we're seeing big discounts on the Facebook offering as well. For those, you'll want to check out the Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals.

There's more information on this HTC Vive Cosmos Elite deal below, so get involved in this great Black Friday VR headset deal while you still can.

| $899 HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System | $899 $659 at Amazon

Save $250 - The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System includes everything you need to explore other worlds, from the headset to the sensors and controllers, at a historically low price.



| $549 HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Headset Only | $549 $399 at Amazon

Save $150 - The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite reaches a historic low as part of this Black Friday VR headset deal at Amazon. For just $399 you can get the headset, but if you're looking for the full bundle check the deal above.



More of today's best Black Friday VR Headset deals

If this great sale doesn't do it for you, we're tracking other Black Friday VR headset deals below. This automated tracker crawls the internet to find the best prices on VR headsets and accessories, so keep checking it for offers.

More of today's best Black Friday deals

While we don't expect Black Friday VR headset deals to get much better than this, you should keep your eyes on GamesRadar+ throughout the weekend for more excellent Black Friday deals. And if you need a new PC to get your VR setup going, we've got you covered with our Black Friday gaming PC deals.