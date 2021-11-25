Black Friday PS Plus deals get you 12 months for 34% off in early PS5 sales

PS Plus deals are fantastically good value right now, thanks to the Black Friday PS5 deals that are dropping a day ahead of the actual event itself. There are brilliant savings to be had both in the US and UK right now. If you're in the US, you can get a 12-month membership for $39.99 right now at Best Buy (was $59.99, saving $20), while in the UK, you can get 34% off the same 12-month subscription,

meaning you can grab your annual membership for £32.99 down from the original £49.99 at Amazon.

These early Black Friday PS Plus deals mean that we're now seeing close to record low prices for an annual subscription, which has been rarer of late since Sony hiked the price of its membership service.

Don't forget too, that if you're a PS5 owner, PS Plus is now more than just free monthly games and access to online multiplayer features. To really maximise on these excellent Black Friday PS5 deals, you should remember that your subscription also gets you access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, which is a selection of 20 of the best PS4 games accessible for free as part of your subscription, exclusively for PS5 owners.

Today's best Black Friday PS Plus deals

PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Our advice is to grab a hefty PS Plus discount any time you can find one, as they don't come around too often since the price hike earlier this year. However, Best Buy is currently offering a 12-month membership for $20 off right now, which is excellent news for those looking to join or top-up their subscription.



PlayStation Plus 12 month membership | £49.99 PlayStation Plus 12 month membership | £49.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £17 - £32.99 is one of the cheapest price-points for a 12-month PS Plus subscription, so be sure to take advantage of this while you can. This is a great deal regardless of your membership status - as don't forget you can just stack this on top of what you've already got too.



