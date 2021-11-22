Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are here - Mario Kart 8 bundle now available and big savings on games

Yesterday saw the launch of official Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals at Best Buy, and we're still seeing stock of the much anticipated Mario Kart 8: Deluxe bundle. The $299.99 offer has remained on the shelves far longer than it did in last year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, but we don't know how much longer that will hold out. That's because this is a particularly valuable bundle - offering not only a standard edition handheld and a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the standard $299.99 console price, but also a three month Nintendo Switch Online subscription as well.

That's not all, though, we're seeing plenty more early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals flooding the shelves right now. Best Buy is also offering $20 off a massive selection of first party Nintendo Switch games (including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99). Plus, you'll also find a $25 discount on Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon (was $79.99, now $54.99) and a record low price on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (was $99.99, now $59.99).

You'll find all of these early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals just below, or for more savings, check out all the Black Friday gaming deals available now.

Today's best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch online | $299.99 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch online | $299.99 at Best Buy

You can now grab the standard console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for just $299.99 thanks to the return of one of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in recent memory. That's the price of the console alone! But hurry, this one sold out within the hour when it popped up previously.



Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - This $25 discount is offering an extra $5 off Ring Fit Adventure over the previous Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. In fact, we haven't even seen $20 off the at-home workout game in a few months, making this offer particularly impressive.



Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | $99.99 Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit suffered some stock troubles when it launched this time last year. However, you can save $40 on the AR karting game right now - excellent news considering how we've only seen this pack drop down to $69.99 in sales a few months ago.



Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $37.99 at Best Buy

Save $22 - You're saving a little more than $20 here, but Super Mario Odyssey is available for just $37.99 in Best Buy's early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Even though this was a launch title back in 2017, we still rarely see discounts on the 3D adventure.



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - There are plenty of Nintendo Switch games $20 off at Best Buy right now, but The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a particular highlight. We very rarely see this launch release on sale, and almost never at $39.99, so you're getting a fantastic deal here.



Paper Mario: Origami King | $59.99 Paper Mario: Origami King | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - You'll also find a $20 discount on Paper Mario: Origami King at Best Buy right now. That's an excellent price on a first party release that we rarely see on sale.



The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - If you're after something a little more nostalgic, you'll also find a $20 discount on Link's Awakening in Best Buy's early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals this weekend. We don't usually see this title on sale, so if you're looking to stock up your collection this is an excellent price.



Super Mario Maker 2 | $59.99 Super Mario Maker 2 | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - If you want to try your hand at designing some classic Mario levels, it's worth checking out this $20 discount on Super Mario Maker 2. This game does see a few more discounts than the other options on sale today, but a $39.99 sales price is still fairly rare.



New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | $59.99 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - There's also a $20 discount on New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - while this is a port of a much older game, there's still plenty of value in that price tag. Those who missed out on this title the first time around rarely get the chance to grab it now for under $40.



Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time | $39.99 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Crash Bandicoot 4 doesn't see too many discounts on Nintendo Switch, which means this $20 discount at Best Buy is particularly impressive this week. Not only that, but you'll also find the N.Sane trilogy for the same price if you're new to the series as well.



Immortals: Fenyx Rising | $59.99 Immortals: Fenyx Rising | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - You can grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for under $20 in Best Buy's early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. That's an excellent price for Ubisoft's epic adventure, especially considering we've been seeing this price trickling down over the last few weeks.



