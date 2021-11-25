Black Friday gaming monitor deals: Save $200 on the excellent Razer Raptor while you still can

Amazon has gone live with one of the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals we've seen yet, as you can currently get the Razer Raptor gaming monitor with $200 knocked off its asking price. It's the historic lowest ever price on one of the best gaming monitors you can buy, so move quickly if you're interested.

The Razer Raptor has been billed as the "ultimate esports gaming monitor" for good reason. Typically coming in at $700, you can now get Razer's extreme speed and incredible picture clarity for just $499.99 today.

With its deep, vibrant colors, Fast 144Hz refresh rate, and 27-inch WQHD (2560x1440) IPS display, the Razer Raptor delivers an uncompromising picture quality for a truly immersive experience. Pair those specs up with its historically low $499 price point, and you have an early Black Friday gaming monitor deal that should not be missed.

While we couldn't recommend this deal enough, if you're in the market for something a little flashier, you may want to check out the pages where we are tracking the best Black Friday 4K monitor deals and Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals. If you're looking for a good monitor specifically for console, you may want to look out for Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X monitor deals.

Otherwise, take advantage of this killer Razer Raptor Black Friday gaming monitor deal while you still can, because that $200 saving isn't going to last forever.

Today's best Black Friday gaming monitor deals

Razer Raptor 27 | $700 Razer Raptor 27 | $700 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $200 – The Razer Raptor has been given its biggest ever price cut over at Amazon, as this 27-inch QHD 144Hz monitor falls to only $499 today. This is a fantastic discount on a truly spectacular monitor, boasting a picture quality that's difficult to find fault with. Take advantage of this early Black Friday gaming monitor deal while you still can.

More of today's best Black Friday gaming monitors deals

If the Razer Raptor 27 doesn't get the job done, why not check out some of the other great Black Friday gaming monitor deals we are keeping an eye on as the early sales begin. Check out the deals below.

More Black Friday deals

There is even more QHD display offers to take advantage of in the Black Friday 1440p monitor deals happening tomorrow.