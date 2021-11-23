Black Friday gaming laptop deals: This RTX 3050 model is cheaper than ever

If you've been searching for a genuinely cheap Black Friday gaming laptop deal then it has already arrived - way before the big price cuts of the sales bonanza day itself. What's more, this is a real humdinger of a budget RTX laptop deal, that sneaks you into Nvidia's 30-series of brand-new graphics cards so you'll get all the benefits of getting into that family, and you won't break the bank or pay a bigger price of admission like you would with RTX 3060 laptops, RTX 3070 laptops, and RTX 3080 laptops.

This excellent MSI GF65 gaming laptop has been on sale before, but never down to this price: just $679.99 at Best Buy. This represents a saving of $220 that's been slashed from its $900 list price and means the RTX 3050 laptop is a genuine, absolute steal.

While the performance and power it offers might not barge competitors out of the way while on a charge up the internet's best gaming laptop lists, the value here is undeniable. Its price is now perfect for anyone looking for a home portable machine that can handle both work and play seamlessly, and competently. Without a doubt a great Black Friday gaming laptop deal, but also one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals we've seen.

Today's best RTX 30-series laptop deal

ASUS TUF Gaming laptop (17.3 inch; RTX 3050) | $900 ASUS TUF Gaming laptop (17.3 inch; RTX 3050) | $900 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $220 - This is the definition of a cheap Black Friday gaming laptop deal. It's a really tidy build for the money with that RTX 3050 graphics card being the centerpiece. It's well supported by an i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD too, plus it's a larger 17.3-inch model which is handsome. Oh, and you'll also get a free month of Game Pass Ultimate here too. Nice.



2021 has proven that the pre-built laptop and PC markets have been by far the easier method to get into Nvidia's new 30-series generation. Similar to trying to pin down PS5 stock or Xbox Series X stock, knowing where to buy RTX 3060 or where to buy RTX 3070 cards, for example, has been a nightmare all year.

That has meant that RTX laptop deals like this one have become increasingly tempting - particularly at the lower-end of the 30-series graphics card line. It's at this entry-level point that marks great value for money in terms of the performance and benefits you get without having to spend big.

