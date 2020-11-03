GamesRadar+ is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Black Friday gaming headset deals 2020: upgrade and hear better

By

We've gathered all of the best Black Friday gaming headset deals here

Black Friday gaming headset deals
(Image credit: Razer)
We predict that there will be masses of Black Friday gaming headset deals this winter, and they start in only a couple of weeks time. Because this is the period when you'll see offer on every type, form, and style of gaming headset (even for next-gen), it's the best time of year to upgrade or add a new one to your setup. To kick-start things, we're here to get you going early on the latest deals and prices.

That's due to the fact that there will be plenty of Black Friday gaming headset deals to choose from. Whatever you play, however you play it, and whatever you play it on, there's going to be something for you. 

Speaking of which, we're already seeing some good crossover between the best PS4 headsets and best PS5 headsets, not to mention the best Xbox One headsets and best Xbox Series X headsets. So if you are on the hunt for a new headset for next-gen, you might be able to make a shrewd purchase that'll serve you very well on both your current machine and your new one. 

Elsewhere, you can bet your bottom dollar that some of the best Nintendo Switch headsets will be reduced too. That rounds out the console players' repertoire very nicely.

If you're after something for PC gaming, meanwhile, then the best PC headsets for gaming will be reduced too, especially in the area of the best wireless gaming headsets as we continue the trend of cord-cutting in gaming.

No matter what you're looking for, we'll be keeping this page up to date right through the Black Friday deals weekend (including the Cyber Monday deals) to ensure you have the best headset-based Black Friday gaming deals at your disposal.

While we all wait for the intense sales weekend itself, be advised that some retailers are starting to pull the trigger early. As a result, we'll be updating this page regularly with the best deals going. These are refreshed every 30 minutes or so by our price-hunting tech and will provide you with the latest prices on some of our favourite models. These small lists are certainly not exhaustive, by the way, and there remain a massive variety of headsets available for the next-gen consoles particularly - with more being released or announced every week.

Black Friday gaming headset deals - PS4 & PS5 headsets

Sennheiser GSP 370

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Black Friday gaming headset deals - Xbox One & Series X|S headsets

best Razer headsets: Razer Nari Ultimate for Xbox One

Black Friday gaming headset deals - Wireless headsets

Astro A50

(Image credit: Astro)

Black Friday gaming headset deals - PC headsets

Razer BlackShark V2

(Image credit: Razer)

Black Friday gaming headset deals - Nintendo Switch headsets

Arctis 1 Wireless

(Image credit: Steelseries)

