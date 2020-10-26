The best early Black Friday D&D deals, including the latest adventures and starter sets

Quick links To jump straight to the Black Friday D&D deals you want, click on the links below.

The event itself may be a few weeks away, but a Black Friday D&D sale has already begun (yeah, I'm not sure why we're still calling it Black 'Friday' either). You can save over 40% on books, dice, and accessories right now, including discounts on the latest releases like horror adventures Curse of Strahd Revamped and Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden. For those who'd like to start playing Dungeons and Dragons or want to expand their collection, now is a good opportunity. Although the range may get further price cuts down the road, these offers are pretty great by themselves.

These discounts began appearing as a part of Amazon Prime Day, and they're only ramping up further as outlets get ready for their Black Friday deals this November. Because we can't be certain what will be a part of the Black Friday D&D sale - or if they'll match the value of these offers - we'd suggest grabbing the items with unusually big discounts.

As an example, the re-release Curse of Strahd Revamped (which launched this October 20) has fallen to $73.44 on Amazon US instead of $100. The UK version has also had a nice discount - it's now £63.40 on Amazon UK, which is a reduction of 17%. Because this is the perfect campaign for Halloween, it's a rather timely deal.

Another standout in the Black Friday Dungeons and Dragons sale is Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden. This new book has tumbled down to just $29.97 on Amazon US (40% less) and £29.25 on Amazon in the UK (23% off).

We've gathered up the best offers below. Be sure to come back between now and the full-blown Black Friday Dungeons and Dragons deals event for further offers!

Polyhedral dice bundle (5 sets) with pouches | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon US / £9.47 at Amazon UK

If you want to get more than enough dice for your entire party, this is the offer for you. You're getting five sets of seven polyhedral dice, and each one has its own distinct look to go with a pouch. A bargain. While the UK version isn't exactly the same, it's just as nice.

Essentials Kit | $25 $15.59 at Amazon US / £25 £19.98 at Amazon UK

The newest starter set from D&D gets you everything you need to run your own game, from dice and rules to an adventure that takes you to one of the most beloved Dungeons and Dragons settings - the Forgotten Realms. If you're new to D&D, we'd recommend starting here.

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden | $50 $29.97 at Amazon US / £38 £29.25 at Amazon UK

The latest D&D campaign has seen a fairly hefty price drop in the US and the UK; in North America, it's tumbled down by an eye-catching 40%. This one allows you to explore the dangerous and icy north of Faerun, all while adding some survival horror to your adventure. Considering the fact that it's only a month old, that reduction is a total steal.

Curse of Strahd Revamped | $100 $73.44 at Amazon US / £78 £63.40 at Amazon UK

This premium re-release of the classic adventure gets you the Curse of Strahd campaign book, a Tarokka deck and the means to read it, a monster and NPC booklet, handouts, a unique DM screen, postcards, a map, and a special coffin case. At almost 27% less in the US and with 17% off in the UK, it's a bargain.

There are a lot of books to choose from in the early Black Friday D&D deals, so what should you prioritise? If you're new to all this, we'd suggest hitting the Dungeons and Dragons Essentials Kit or the Dungeons and Dragons Starter Set. They provide everything you need to create a character in one of the best tabletop RPGs. Meanwhile, veterans should check out Tasha's Cauldron of Everything. The upcoming book isn't out until November, but you can pre-order it for $34.99 at Amazon US (30% less) or £33.84 instead of £39 at Amazon UK.

Dice are the greatest tools in any player's arsenal, and you can get some really nice sets for less in the Black Friday D&D sale. We'd definitely recommend it; as well as being gorgeous to look at, they'll help avoid any confusion if your dice are mixed up with someone else's.

Polyhedral dice bundle (5 sets) with pouches | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon US / £9.47 at Amazon UK

If you want to get more than enough dice for your entire party, this is the offer for you. You're getting five sets of seven polyhedral dice, and each one has its own distinct look to go with a pouch. A bargain. While the UK version isn't exactly the same, it's just as nice.

Antique iron-styled metal dice | $19.99 $13.99 at Amazon US / £14.99 at Amazon UK

This dice set is a little pricier, but it's definitely one of the nicest we've seen; it's like they've been found in a treasure chest somewhere, which is only fitting. Perfect for your tabletop games, D&D or otherwise.

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Dice and Miscellany | $30 $21.98 at Amazon US / £23 £21.59 at Amazon UK

Each new D&D release gets its own special dice set, and this is Icewind Dale's. Each die features a sparkling, frost-like effect and is of a higher quality than the ones you'd find in the Starter Set or Essentials Kit. You're also getting a felt-lined box that acts as a dice tray, combat cards that describe the area's most memorable monsters, and a double-sided, player-friendly map for Icewind Dale at large at the Ten Towns.

Faux-leather and velvet dice tray | $12.99 $7.99 at Amazon US / £9.71 at Amazon UK

Keeping your dice from tumbling everywhere is a constant battle, so this tray is a godsend. The sides snap together to make sure your rolls don't wander off the table. It's a little harder to find in the UK, but it is possible to track down if you're happy to pay a little extra for delivery (included in the price above).

