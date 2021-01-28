The best Super Bowl TV deals and offers: go big and upgrade your display this wintertime

Without a hiccup, the best Super Bowl TV deals offer a great opportunity to get a great 4K television for less every year. As the big game draws near, retailers attempt to pry our hard-earned money from us with the promise of amazing offers, bang for buck value, and the insistence that they have the right screen for you and the big game. And they're usually not far from the mark on any of those.

If you missed the winter sales madness, this is a fine time to pick up a new 4K TV - and these are often some of the best gaming TVs - in the US. What with the latest and greatest 4K TVs being the best we've ever had, and a new wave of panels being selected as best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, these Superbowl 4K TV deals are a great time to potentially get something that will elevate your gaming setup too.

As it's one of the biggest, and most-watched events of the year, retailers love the Super Bowl. They slash the prices on some genuinely fantastic 4K TV deals with prices often going lower than Black Friday on some units and brands. And given the retailer calendar quietens down for a while after the final football game of the season, these might be the best offers you see for a while.

The Super Bowl is always a hell of an experience; an awesome event for sports marking the pinnacle of the NFL season, as well as attracting millions of entertainment fans too. It truly is a spectacle of the TV calendar. And that means you'll need one of the best Super Bowl TV deals going to ensure your portal into the event is as good as it can be. More generally, a new 4K TV is certainly one of the best tech acquisitions you can make this January. A shiny new 4K TV offering crisp pictures at a great resolution, and with all the HDR goodness you get too can be the difference between a good experience and a truly awesome one.

The handful of Super Bowl TV deal picks from the hottest sales below are our highlights for great offers available today. And of course, picking up one of these bargains doesn't mean you're getting a TV that's primed only for sports. Anyway, have a look below and see if any take your fancy, and if not, keep checking back as we'll top it up with the best TV deals going for Super Bowl 2021.

The best Super Bowl TV deals and sales

These are a selection of the vast amount of discounts going among the Super Bowl TV deals this year. No matter you're desired size, brand, budget and tech, there should be something here for you.

Premium 4K TVs - OLEDs & QLEDs

LG CX OLED 55-inch 4K TV | $2,000 $1,396.99 at Amazon

There really is no other TV we'd recommend more than the LG CX OLED series, and this is super affordable for a 55-inch OLED of this quality. 55-inch is a great size for most homes, but you'll find discounts on the larger sizes too on the same listing page at Amazon.

View Deal

LG CX OLED 55-inch 4K TV | $1,700 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic $200 saving on the 55-inch model of the LG CX from Best Buy. We expect this offer to be snapped up quickly, so don't hang about if you want to take advantage of the discount.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Class Q90T Series QLED 4K TV | $2,500 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Essentially one of the best QLED TVs money can buy, the Q90T offers outstanding color and contrast, enhanced picture, and an easy way to make your next-gen games pop (as they deserve to).

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Class Q80T Series QLED 4K TV | $1,800 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The superior choice out of Samsung's similar-sounding QX0T series, the Q80T has a full array backlight to allow for a clearer picture and, frankly, the HDR is of better quality too. If you can stretch that far, this is the one to get. It's also available at 55 inches.



View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Class Q70T Series QLED 4K TV | $1300 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

The Q70T series is a great choice for gamers: 4K? Check. Settings tweaked for gamers? That's what Game Motion Plus is for, making sure everything is crisp as possible for next-gen. As for QLED? It may sound confusing but it's a nifty piece of tech that uses quantum dots to really bring out the full colour and contrast of a picture and puts most of the competition to shame.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch Q70T 4K TV | $1,000 $197.99 at Amazon (save $202)

The "smallest" model of the Q70T range is on offer and is still plenty big enough to appreciate beautiful 4K image quality. Taking $200 off the standard price makes this the most affordable price we've ever seen on this range of Samsung QLED TVs.

View Deal

LG CX OLED 65-inch 4K TV | $2,500 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Jump up to the 65-inch CX model and there's double the savings - $300 off the RRP, in fact. Because you're getting even more of the great screen for your cash, this offer is pretty fantastic.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Class Q800T Series QLED 8K TV | $3,200 $2,699.99 at Best Buy

More pixels = more value for your money? Not always, but you could've fooled us with this Samsung 8K set. It's powerful, upscales 4K picture with no fuss, and is one of the cheapest high-quality 8K TVs out there.

View Deal

Massive TVs

Hisense 75-inch H6510G 4K TV | $1,000 $799.99 at Best Buy

Television maker Hisense has successfully gone from offering budget TV options to reaching into the upper end of the market with higher-grade screens. This is one of those, with a wall-filling size to boot, and today a big price cut too.View Deal

TCL 75-inch (Class Series 4) 4K TV | $800 $699.99 at Best Buy

Need a solid 4K set that also works as an all-in-one entertainment package? With $100 off, this wall-filling TCL Smart TV is ideal for sports, gaming, and binge-watching.

View Deal

Hisense 75-inch 75H8G 4K ULED TV | $1,900 $1,299.99 at Walmart

But, if you want to add some premium sauce to your Hisense 4K TV then this ULED panel is a great shout. Utilising Hisense's own premium LED tech, this will offer a bit more sharpness and quality to your picture and right now it's got an incredible 600 bucks off. Madness.View Deal

Samsung 82-inch TU6950 Series 4K TV | $1,700 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

And if you want to fill that wall with some Samsung goodness in time for the big game, then, at the cost of only 3 fewer inches of screen space, this 6000-series Samsung 4K TV is a great contender and also has $400 off. The bang to buck ratio is absurdly strong here.View Deal

Hisense 85-inch H65 Series 4K TV | $1,700 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

If you're after the best bang for buck in terms of screen-inches for your money, then Hisense offer a great range of TVs that do that , and this is one such TV. A frankly ridiculous wall-filling 85-inch television can be yours and with a whopping $300 off the price.View Deal

Samsung 85-inch TU8000 Series 4K TV | $2,000 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Wall fillers are getting more and more tempting every year and this terrific screen from Samsung really highlights that. The TU8000 range is one of the highest 'not-QLED' ranges you can get so you can be sure of its quality, and with a massive $400 off its price right now, you can be sure of its value.View Deal

Big TVs

Hisense 65" H6510G 4K TV | $500 $399.99 at Best Buy

An absolute steal. A 65" beast from Hisense for less than $400. This will put to shame many other purchases right now, and there won't be many others offering the kind of dollar to inch ratio that this one does.View Deal

LG 55-inch 85 Series NanoCell 4K TV | $850 $749.99 at Best Buy

Arguably the best of the best from LG without stepping up to their OLED panels, this is a tidy deal with 100 dollars off the 55-inch sized television. This TV still oozes LG quality though and will make the perfect main TV for sports, entertainment, and games.View Deal

Samsung 55-inch Q70T 4K TV | $998 $797.99 at Dell

A 55-inch Samsung 4K QLED television is exactly what I ave in my living room, and it is as robust a coice as you can make. Not the largest, but incredibly sizeable, and the 4K QLED greatness offers excellent picture quality.View Deal

Medium-sized TVs

TCL 43-inch (Class Series 4) 4K TV | $228 at Amazon

And if you'd prefer to keep it on a budget this year, then this is quite frankly an outrageous price for a solid, decent-seize 4K television. Ideal second or third screen material, this TCL TV doesn't even cost $230. Mad.View Deal

Samsung NU6900 | 50-inch | $199 at Walmart

50-inches of quality Samsung 4K television for less than 200 bucks? Madness - and only 1 left at the time of writing!View Deal

Insignia 32-inch Full HD TV | $150 $99.99 at Best Buy

Yeah, we know it's only HD, but if you're looking for a quick solution to the problem of a screen-less room, and with barely spending at all for a television then this is it. Mad, not for everyone, but still a deal.View Deal

Super Bowl TV deals

Naturally you'll want to experience the game and the show in top notch audio clarity as well as visual clarity. These Yamaha sound bar options are on offer right now and would prove great additions to your home or gaming entertainment setup.

Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL sound bar and woofer | $350 $299.95 at Amazon

This quality soundbar setup from Yamaha has built-in Alexa voice control capability and, importantly, a wireless subwoofer. Easy to set up, featuring enhanced music playback capabilities, and Wi-Fi connectivity, this si a solid soundbar option from a reputable name in the game.View Deal

Yamaha SR-B20A sound bar with built-in subwoofer | $200 $179.95 at Amazon

Offering an all-in-one solution, with built-in subwoofer speakers for deep bass in a slim design, this Yamaha sound bar also features Clear Voice for enhanced dialogue clarity, DTS Virtual:X virtual 3D surround sound, and Bluetooth streaming.View Deal

Yamaha SR-C20A compact sound bar with built-in subwoofer | $180 $149.95 at Amazon

This little sound bar packs a punch, and with homes feeling more cramped than ever, this big-sounding space-saver could be the perfect audio provider for your setup. It also features Bluetooth streaming and HDMI, optical, and aux connections – all in a bar just 23 inches wide.

View Deal

Samsung Dolby Atmos HW-Q900T/ZA Soundbar | $1,300 $999.99 at Dell

Offering a total of 16 speakers' worth of sound, this quality Samsung system is a great deal for anybody looking to add a premium sound systems to their entertainment of gamin setup under the magical four-figure mark.View Deal

Want to see some more Super Bowl TV deals? Well, head on over to the TV sales pages over at these retailers for a wider selection of discounts:

Walmart | Best Buy | Dell | Amazon

For more advice, don't forget to check out our guide to the best HDMI cable for gaming and the best soundbar for TV.