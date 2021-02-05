Super Bowl TV deals: save up to $1200 on Samsung, LG, and more

With the big game coming on Sunday, there's just about still time to bag yourself an incredible Super Bowl TV deal. Heck even if you're not fussed about catching a Super Bowl live stream, this might be the best opportunity for a while to get a fantastic discount on a brand new TV from the likes of Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony, and more.

We've even seen some of our favorite picks for the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X get discounts this week, so it's a great opportunity for gamers, and naturally, those models are great for movie and TV content too.

Super Bowl TV deals have something for everyone across a range of budgets. Maybe you want a huge screen pushing past the 75-inch barrier or something in the super popular 55-inch range? If you want the best of the best then you'll find plenty of OLED options, but we've got you covered for some cheaper 4K models too. And if you just need something basic or standard HD then there are some super cheap options too. That being said, 4K prices might just be cheaper than you thought, so do have a good browse of our choices today.

The deals are selling fast though and we're hearing many will end on Sunday, so don't dawdle if you see one you like. If you'd prefer to shop the wider selections of Super Bowl TV deals yourself we can point you directly to the best retailer sales below, but we've picked out a few highlights for you too. If you're also looking to increase your sports coverage, then check out our guide to the best Fubo TV costs and we'll give you the rundown on what you get on the different tiers.

The best Super Bowl TV deals and sales

Ok, let's dive into the best Super Bowl deals of 2021. We'll start with some of our favorite picks from the world of OLED and QLED TVs as these are excellent for fast-moving sports and gaming. Further down the page, we'll pull out some other highlights for a range of different sizes.

Super Bowl TV deals: the best OLED & QLED offers

LG CX OLED 55-inch 4K TV | $2,000 $1,399.99 at Amazon

There really is no other TV we'd recommend more than the LG CX OLED series, and this is super affordable for a 55-inch OLED of this quality. 55-inch is a great size for most homes, but you'll find discounts on the larger sizes too on the same listing page at Amazon. This is our top pick for best gaming TV too. Also available at Best Buy.

Samsung 65-inch Class Q90T Series QLED 4K TV | $2,500 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Essentially one of the best QLED TVs money can buy, the Q90T offers outstanding color and contrast, enhanced picture, and an easy way to make your next-gen games pop (as they deserve to).

Samsung 65-inch Class Q80T Series QLED 4K TV | $1,800 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The superior choice out of Samsung's similar-sounding QX0T series, the Q80T has a full array backlight to allow for a clearer picture and, frankly, the HDR is of better quality too. If you can stretch that far, this is the one to get. It's also available at 55 inches.



Samsung 65-inch Class Q70T Series QLED 4K TV | $1300 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

The Q70T series is a great choice for gamers: 4K? Check. Settings tweaked for gamers? That's what Game Motion Plus is for, making sure everything is crisp as possible for next-gen. As for QLED? It may sound confusing but it's a nifty piece of tech that uses quantum dots to really bring out the full color and contrast of a picture and puts most of the competition to shame.

Samsung 65-inch Class Q800T Series QLED 8K TV | $3,200 $2,699.99 at Best Buy

Do more pixels equal more value for your money? Not always, but you could've fooled us with this Samsung 8K set. It's powerful, upscales 4K picture with no fuss, and is one of the cheapest high-quality 8K TVs out there.

Samsung 55-inch Q70T 4K TV | $1,000 $797.99 at Amazon (save $202)

The "smallest" model of the Q70T range is on offer and is still plenty big enough to appreciate beautiful 4K image quality. Taking $200 off the standard price makes this the most affordable price we've ever seen on this range of Samsung QLED TVs.

LG CX OLED 65-inch 4K TV | $2,500 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Jump up to the 65-inch CX model and there's double the savings - $300 off the MSRP, in fact. Because you're getting even more of the great screen for your cash, this offer is pretty fantastic.

Super Bowl TV deals: 55 - 65-inch TVs

Hisense 65" H6510G 4K TV | $500 $399.99 at Best Buy

An absolute steal. A 65" beast from Hisense for less than $400. This will put to shame many other purchases right now, and there won't be many others offering the kind of dollar to inch ratio that this one does.View Deal

LG 55-inch 85 Series NanoCell 4K TV | $850 $749.99 at Best Buy

Arguably the best of the best from LG without stepping up to their OLED panels, this is a tidy deal with 100 dollars off the 55-inch sized television. This TV still oozes LG quality though and will make the perfect main TV for sports, entertainment, and games.View Deal

Super Bowl TV deals: 75-inch and up

TCL 75-inch (Class Series 4) 4K TV | $800 $629.99 at Best Buy

Need a solid 4K set that also works as an all-in-one entertainment package? With $170 off, this wall-filling TCL Smart TV is ideal for sports, gaming, and binge-watching. This is an especially hot time to pick up this Super Bowl TV deal as it was $100 off a few days ago before the discount got even bigger.

Hisense 75-inch H6510G 4K TV | $1,000 $629.99 at Best Buy

Television maker Hisense has successfully gone from offering budget TV options to reaching into the upper end of the market with higher-grade screens. This is one of those, with a wall-filling size to boot, and today a big price cut too with a last-minute cut of a further $370 compared to a few days ago.

Hisense 75-inch 75H8G 4K ULED TV | $1,900 $1,299.99 at Walmart

But, if you want to add some premium sauce to your Hisense 4K TV then this ULED panel is a great shout. Utilizing Hisense's own premium LED tech, this will offer a bit more sharpness and quality to your picture and right now it's got an incredible 600 bucks off. Madness.

Sony 75-inch X75CH 4K TV | $1,600 $969.99 at BJ's

Potentially a perfect companion to those lucky enough to have a PS5, these Sony 4K televisions are still Very Premium and top quality. Getting something that good, at this size, for this price, is the manifestation of a great Super Bowl TV deal.

Samsung 75-inch Q6DT 4K TV | $2,000 $1,199.99 at BJ's

Save $800! Getting a QLED for such a discounted price is a great deal. Getting a 75-inch one is almost unheard of. Plus with this, you bag a three-year warranty and six months of Showtime in the deal too. Nice.

Samsung 82-inch Q6DT 4K TV | $3,000 $1,799.99 at BJ's

Save $1200! And if that isn't big enough for you, you can bag the ridiculously-sized 82-inch variant of the |Samsung Q6 QLED panel at BJ's too. Still with the warranty and thrown in subscription, this deal saves you 40% off the price. Madness.

Samsung 82-inch TU6950 Series 4K TV | $1,700 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

And if you want to fill that wall with some Samsung goodness in time for the big game, then at the new low price, this 6000-series Samsung 4K TV is a great contender and also has $400 off. The bang to buck ratio is absurdly strong here.

Hisense 85-inch H65 Series 4K TV | $1,700 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

If you're after the best bang for buck in terms of screen-inches for your money, then Hisense offers a great range of TVs that do that, and this is one such TV. A frankly ridiculous wall-filling 85-inch television can be yours and with a whopping $300 off the price.

Samsung 85-inch TU8000 Series 4K TV | $2,000 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Wall fillers are getting more and more tempting every year and this terrific screen from Samsung really highlights that. The TU8000 range is one of the highest 'not-QLED' ranges you can get so you can be sure of its quality, and with a massive $400 off its price right now, you can be sure of its value.

Super Ball TV deals: Small sizes

TCL 43-inch (Class Series 4) 4K TV | $258 at Amazon

And if you'd prefer to keep it on a budget this year, then this is quite frankly an outrageous price for a solid, decent-seize 4K television. Ideal second or third screen material.View Deal

Insignia 32-inch Full HD TV | $150 $109.99 at Best Buy

Yeah, we know it's only HD, but if you're looking for a quick solution to the problem of a screen-less room, and with barely spending at all for a television then this is it. Mad, not for everyone, but still a deal.View Deal

Super Bowl soundbar deals

Naturally, you'll want to experience the game and the show in top-notch audio clarity as well as visual clarity. These Yamaha soundbar options are on offer right now and would prove great additions to your home or gaming entertainment setup.

Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL soundbar and woofer | $350 $299.95 at Amazon

This quality soundbar setup from Yamaha has built-in Alexa voice control capability and, importantly, a wireless subwoofer. Easy to set up, featuring enhanced music playback capabilities, and Wi-Fi connectivity, this is a solid soundbar option from a reputable name in the game.View Deal

Yamaha SR-B20A soundbar with built-in subwoofer | $200 $179.95 at Amazon

Offering an all-in-one solution, with built-in subwoofer speakers for deep bass in a slim design, this Yamaha soundbar also features Clear Voice for enhanced dialogue clarity, DTS Virtual:X virtual 3D surround sound, and Bluetooth streaming.View Deal

Yamaha SR-C20A compact soundbar with built-in subwoofer | $180 $149.95 at Amazon

This little soundbar packs a punch, and with homes feeling more cramped than ever, this big-sounding space-saver could be the perfect audio provider for your setup. It also features Bluetooth streaming and HDMI, optical, and aux connections – all in a bar just 23 inches wide.

Samsung Dolby Atmos HW-Q900T/ZA Soundbar | $1,300 $999.99 at Dell

Offering a total of 16 speakers' worth of sound, this quality Samsung system is a great deal for anybody looking to add a premium sound system to their entertainment of gamin setup under the magical four-figure mark.View Deal

Want to see some more Super Bowl TV deals? Well, head on over to the TV sales pages over at these retailers for a wider selection of discounts:

