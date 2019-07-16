The best Razer deals on Amazon Prime Day - the cheapest mice, keyboards and headsets

***Update: Amazon Prime Day is over, and all these deals have now expired.***

Razer make some of the most popular PC peripherals, with millions of colours and customisation options to get your set up just right. This Amazon Prime day there are keyboards, mice, headphones and more at reduced prices. So if you were looking to upgrade your gaming then this Razer deals on Amazon Prime Day round up collects some of the best bargains and money off deals. There's not long left of Amazon Prime Day and we've already taken away a few deals that are no longer running so you don't have long.

US deals (expired)

(Image credit: Future)

Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard $99.99 | save $50.00 Featuring Razer Purple switch technology using optical beam-based actuation, Razer 16.8 million color Chroma integration with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners and fully Programmable Macro Support. View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse $54.99 | save: $45.00 . Up to 19 Programmable Buttons and full Modular customizability via 3 interchangeable side plates with 2, 7 and 12 button configurations. High-Precision 16000 DPI Optical Sensor and 16.8 million color Chroma RGB Color Profiles. View Deal

UK deals (expired)

(Image credit: Future)

Razer BlackWidow Elite, Mechanical Gaming Keyboard £121.99 | save £58.00 . Featuring Razer's 'Green Switches' (tactile and clicky), as well as Chroma RGB lighting and the ability to rebind buttons, assign macros, save profile configuration.

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse £77.99 | save: £22.99 . Interchangeable side plates allow you to add 2, 7 and 12-buttons for up to 19 programmable buttons to control your games. Also includes Razer's 16.8 million color Chroma RGB colours. View Deal

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.