Labor Day TV sales: the best 4K TV deals from Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy

There's only one day left to make the most of Labor Day TV sales, so if you've spotted a price you like over the weekend now is the time to take the plunge. To make sure you're getting the best deal possible, we've rounded up all the highest value Labor Day TV sales right here. That means we've trawled through all your favorite retailers, weeding out the offers that aren't worth your time and bringing all the gold back here.

Jump to the best Labor Day TV sales for you (Image credit: LG) Already know which size you're after? Jump straight to the latest discounts that will fit your space.

1. 32 - 49 inch

2. 50 - 59 inch

3. 60 - 75 inch



Whether you're after a super cheap 720p smart TV or a premium OLED panel, there's plenty on offer right now. Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy are leading the charge with free gifts, big savings and some record low prices on the shelves, but many of these discounts will end at midnight so we wouldn't wait too long.

Our top picks include a 55-inch 2021 Insignia 4K TV, taking a record-breaking price drop all the way down to $379.99 (was $549.99) at Amazon. However, if you're looking to spend a little more, the Samsung Q60A QLED is also at its cheapest price yet, down to $549.99 from $599.99 at Best Buy. We're also seeing some of the best gaming TVs, like Hisense's U7G model (now $999.99, was $1,099 at Amazon), taking some hefty discounts as well.

You can find all of today's headline offers just below, with our top picks of today's best Labor Day TV sales further down.

Our top three Labor Day TV deals

$199.99 1. Toshiba 32-inch HD smart TV | Amazon Echo Dot | $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - This is the cheapest TV that's worth your time in this week's Labor Day TV sales. Not only are you getting a Toshiba smart TV for just $159.99, but Best Buy is also throwing in a free Amazon Echo Dot worth $49.99 at the same time. That's excellent value and our top choice for the budget-conscious right now.

2. Insignia 55-inch F30 4K TV (2021) | $550 2. Insignia 55-inch F30 4K TV (2021) | $550 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $170 - If you're looking to spend a little more, this 55-inch 4K TV is at a brand new record low price at Amazon right now. Considering you're saving $170 and picking up a good sized display, this is a particularly special discount - especially considering the previous record low was $390. This is our top pick for anyone after a cheap mid-range 4K TV today.

3. LG 55-inch CX OLED TV | $1,799.99 3. LG 55-inch CX OLED TV | $1,799.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - The LG CX OLED is one of the best gaming TVs, so a record low price has to be in our top three Labor Day TV sales. We've never seen the price drop below this $1,496 position, with costs sitting at around $1,600 as recently as August. If you've been waiting to take the OLED leap, then, today might be the day.

Labor Day TV sales: 32-49 inch

$199.99 Toshiba 32-inch HD smart TV | Amazon Echo Dot | $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Not only are you getting a super cheap HD TV, with plenty of smart functionality built in, but there's also a free Amazon Echo Dot included with this Labor Day TV deal at Best Buy. That's excellent value if you're looking to spend as little as possible on a secondary display and smarten up your home at the same time.

Onn. 32-inch Roku smart TV | $168 Onn. 32-inch Roku smart TV | $168 $149 at Walmart

Save $19 - We were previously seeing a $168 price tag on this 32-inch Onn display at Walmart, but right now you can pick it up for under $150. At 720p resolution, you're not exactly getting a premium screen here, but with plenty of apps and the Roku operating system, this is a great buy for a secondary TV.

$200 TCL 32-inch Class 3-series HD smart TV | $200 $179.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Best Buy has cut $20 from the price of this budget TCL display. However, you're still getting an Android operating system here which means a wide range of apps including Disney Plus and HBO Max as well as Google Assistant compatibility as well.

Insignia 43-inch 4K TV (NS-43DF710NA21) | $320 Insignia 43-inch 4K TV (NS-43DF710NA21) | $320 $289.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The 2020 Insignia Fire TV is down to $289.99 right now at Amazon. While that's not the best price we've seen on this 4K display, this is one of the best value screens we've seen in this week's early Labor Day TV sales.

Hisense 43-inch A6G 4K TV: $349.99 Hisense 43-inch A6G 4K TV: $349.99 $309.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - We've only ever seen this 43-inch 4K TV $10 cheaper in the past, which makes this $309.99 price tag a worthwhile look in this week's Labor Day TV deals. You're getting a powerful Android TV operating system here, with a smooth gaming mode, Dolby Vision HDR, and plenty of smart home functionality as well.

TCL 43-inch 4K TV | $499.99 TCL 43-inch 4K TV | $499.99 $369.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - Amazon has a massive $130 discount on this TCL 4K TV, which is pretty impressive considering you're picking up one of the brand's more feature-rich sets. With Dolby Vision HDR, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, and a dedicated game mode, there's plenty of value packed in here.

Samsung 32-inch QN32 QLED 4K TV | $499.99 Samsung 32-inch QN32 QLED 4K TV | $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - It's getting on a little now but this 2019 QLED TV is a bit f a marvel. It's rare to find smaller displays like this with such luxury tech behind the panel, but at $399.99 anyone who's working with a smaller space (and budget) should take a look. We have seen it for $40 less, but not this year, so this is an excellent offer.

QLED 4K TV | $600 Samsung 43-inch Q60A QLED 4K TV | $600 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - If you're not interested in picking up a budget display, Best Buy's selection of Samsung QLED TVs is also discounted in this week's Labor Day TV deals. The 43-inch Q60A has just dropped to $549.99, a return to a record low price that we haven't seen in a long time.

Sony Bravia 49-inch 4K TV: $749.99 Sony Bravia 49-inch 4K TV: $749.99 $598 at Walmart

Save $150 - This is a slightly older display, but you're still getting excellent value for money. A larger 49-inch display just creeps into mid-range sizing, but you're still getting a sub-$600 price tag overall. Plus, you're picking up Sony's famed X1 processor with 4K X-Reality Pro and Motionflow XR under the hood as well.

Sony X85J 43-inch 4K TV | $899.99 Sony X85J 43-inch 4K TV | $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Sony's X85J is a particularly premium piece of kit, which is why this record low $699.99 price is so impressive. This is the best price we've seen all year on Sony's luxury 4K display, which makes this a must-see Labor Day TV deal for anyone looking to spend a little more.

Labor Day TV sales: 50-59 inch

Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV | $298 Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV | $298 $255 at Walmart

Save $43 - This is one of the cheapest 50-inch TVs we've seen in a long time, and just last week we were celebrating that $298 price tag. However, some sacrifices have to be made for such a low cost and in this case that's the smart functionality. Just plug a Fire TV stick into one of the three HDMI ports and you're good to go.

Insignia 55-inch F30 4K TV (2021) | $550 Insignia 55-inch F30 4K TV (2021) | $550 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $170 - Amazon is now offering a brand new record low price on this 55-inch Insignia Fire TV. At $379.99, this is an excellent offer considering the screen size on offer and the Alexa functionality baked in. We've only ever previously seen this display at $390, so you're saving $10 more than usual.

TCL 55-inch 4K TV | $600 TCL 55-inch 4K TV | $600 $398 at Walmart

Save $200 - This 55-inch TCL TV is at a record low price at Walmart right now. That's an excellent deal considering we haven't seen much stock of, or discounts on, this display in recent months. You're getting a speedy Android operating system here, with Google Assistant, Dolby Digital+ audio and Chromecast built in.

$470 Toshiba 50-inch C350 4K TV + Amazon Echo Dot | $470 $439.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This Toshiba TV has been stuck at that $469.99 MSRP over the last few months. That means this week's Labor Day TV sales bring another chance to save some cash on a 50-inch TV complete with Toshiba's Regza Engine, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10, and a gorgeous bezel-less design.

ULED 4K TV | $570 Hisense 50-inch U6G ULED 4K TV | $570 $479.99 at Best Buy

Save $90 - This premium Hisense U6G ULED 4K TV has just beaten its previous record low price by $20 at Best Buy this week. That's excellent news for anyone looking to pick up a high end display without breaking $500. You're getting crystal clear ULED screen tech, with Dolby Atmos baked in.

Hisense 55-inch U8G ULED 4K TV: $999.99 Hisense 55-inch U8G ULED 4K TV: $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This 55-inch Hisense TV is back down to a record low price in Best Buy's Labor Day 4K TV sales this week. That's an excellent result for anyone who missed this offer at Amazon back in June. You're getting excellent color, brightness, and motion handling here, with Dolby Atmos audio to boot.

LG 55-inch CX OLED TV | $1,799.99 LG 55-inch CX OLED TV | $1,799.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - The LG CX OLED is one of the best TVs money can buy, and right now you can pick it up for its lowest price yet. This 55-inch model is now available for just $1,496.99, $300 off its $1,800 MSRP. With HDMI 2.1, a 120Hz refresh rate, and plenty of powerful components under the hood there's some serious guts inside this display.

Labor Day TV sales: 60-75 inch

Hisense 60-inch A6G 4K TV | $549.99 Hisense 60-inch A6G 4K TV | $549.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - You'd be hard pressed to find a 60-inch TV for a better price than this right now. Paying under $400 for a 60-inch display is incredibly rare, and considering you're still getting a nice display for your cash here this is a must-see offer for anyone after a more immersive experience.

$750 Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV + Amazon Echo Dot | $750 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - $599 is an excellent price for a massive 70-inch 4K TV. While Insignia is a cheaper brand, so you won't be getting top shelf premium quality, you're still getting fantastic value here with an incredibly immersive display, Alexa built in, and a free Echo Dot as well.

Hisense 65-inch U6G ULED 4K TV | $850 Hisense 65-inch U6G ULED 4K TV | $850 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $170 - There's a 55-inch Hisense ULED TV on sale for a little less, but if you're really looking to push the boat out, this $170 saving on the 65-inch model is well worth a look. This is another record low price on Hisense's ULED range at Best Buy, so if you're after an affordable but still luxurious display you're getting a great deal here.

Hisense 65-inch U7G QLED 4K TV | $1,100 Hisense 65-inch U7G QLED 4K TV | $1,100 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Or, bust out the big guns by upgrading to the U7G model. This 65-inch display improves brightness and contrast and is also better designed for next gen gaming. While there's still no HDMI 2.1 port, you are picking up an enhanced 120Hz refresh rate, boosted motion handling, and an automatic game mode with super low latency.

Sony X90J 65-inch 4K TV | $1,600 Sony X90J 65-inch 4K TV | $1,600 $1,348 at Amazon

Save $251.99 - We have seen the Sony X90J just a little cheaper in the past, at $1,298 as recently as August. However, those considering a particularly premium display would do well to keep an eye on this $250 discount at Amazon. We may see that price drop back down in the future, but this is excellent value if you don't want to risk it.

LG 65-inch A1 OLED | $2,199.99 LG 65-inch A1 OLED | $2,199.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $600 - You're saving a massive $600 on this premium LG OLED display. At $1,599.99 this isn't a cheap TV, but all that LG weight behind it and some sparkling specs on its sheet, this is a worthwhile luxury buy if you're looking to splash some cash this weekend.

How to find the best Labor Day TV deals

We're keeping this page well stocked with all the best Labor Day TV deals we come across. However, if you're going it alone there are a few tips and tricks we can send you off with.

1. Price match using the official SKU

Retailers often automatically match their prices with their competitors. However, some stores can offer wildly different costs, especially if they're less well known. You should always check that you're getting the best price possible, which means heading over to your favorite retailers and searching for your TV by its SKU.

This is the official model name that relates only to the TV you are interested in and will usually be listed after the brand, or further down the page in the specs or features section. TVs come with a lot of iterations, so it's important you make sure you're picking up the right one.

2. Know your retailers

Different stores specialize in different areas. Amazon, for example, rarely offers discounts on mid-range displays but excels in cheaper Fire-enabled TVs like Insignia and Toshiba models. However, Newegg and B&H Photo are more concerned with the premium experience, often bundling additional extras like soundbars and warranty care into big price tag items like OLED and QLED TVs.

Knowing which retailers are best for the type of screen you're looking for can make all the difference when searching for the perfect Labor Day TV sales.

3. Know your TV

If you already know which TV you're looking for, then you're half way to picking up the best deal for you. However, if you simply know a rough size and feature set you're looking for it's worth spending some time checking out the makes and models that can actually fulfil your needs.

Not only will you be finding your own Labor Day TV deals a lot quicker, but you'll also be able to tell when a price on another model is worth your time. Once you have an idea of how much each feature set costs you'll be able to weed out bad deals a lot more confidently. You can get a head-start with our guide to the best gaming TVs.

We're also rounding up all the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series 5 as well as the best 120Hz 4K TVs for those who need to upgrade their displays to match a shiny new console. Or, check out the best QLED TVs for excellent picture clarity at a mid-range price point.