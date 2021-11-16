Best Buy's latest Surface Pro 7 deals can save you up to $400 ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday laptop deals may be a couple of weeks away, but Best Buy is already offering one of the best prices we've seen on this Surface Pro 7 bundle. Not only can you pick up the entry level i3 configuration and a Black Type Cover keyboard case for $599 (was $959), but My Best Buy members will also receive a Black Friday price guarantee.

That means that if Black Friday laptop deals drop this price any further during the official sales, the retailer will refund you the difference. We've never seen this bundle cheaper than this, though, so you're already getting excellent value here.

There's 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD under the hood, which is perfect for everyday browsing and lighter work. However, if you need more power there are plenty more Surface Pro 7 deals up for grabs right now - there's just one caveat.

This is one of the only bundle offers currently available at Best Buy. You can pick up an i5 model with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD alongside the Black Type Cover for $999.99 (was $1,329), but cheaper options all shed that additional keyboard. That means you'll find much better value in this $799.99 price (was $1,199) on the same i5 configuration if you hunt for a separate deal on the keyboard itself.

You'll find all the best Surface Pro 7 bundles in this week's early Black Friday laptop deals just below

Today's best Surface Pro 7 deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD) + Black Type Cover | $959 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD) + Black Type Cover | $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 - This is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen on this Surface Pro 7 bundle. You're getting not only the entry level i3 tablet, but also a Black Type Cover keyboard included as well. That's perfect for those after the convenience of a tablet and the conventional design of a laptop in one.



Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) | $899.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) | $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - If you need a little more power from the outset, we'd recommend grabbing the tablet by itself right now. This discount does strip away the Type Cover keyboard case, but at $699.99, you're getting plenty of power in the i5 processor and 8GB RAM for just $100 more than the entry level model above.



Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) | $1,199.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) | $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - We'd recommend picking up this offer instead of the bundle deal that also comes with a Type Cover keyboard. You're paying significantly less for the tablet by itself here, and you can always hunt for a keyboard discount separately.



More of today's best Microsoft Surface Pro deals

If the Surface Pro 7 deals above aren't fitting quite right, you'll find plenty more discounts available across the web. We're rounding up all the lowest prices from your favorite retailers below.

