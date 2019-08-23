Ball on a budget with these NBA 2K19 Xbox One bundles

Fall is nearly here and we're on the precipice of September. That means we're about to see a ton of new game releases dropping soon. If you don't want to miss out, that means it might be time to invest in another console – namely, an Xbox One if you don't have one just yet, and this Walmart deal is a tasty one.

Walmart has two Xbox One S 1 TB bundles with copies of NBA 2K19 thrown in for just $199, which is $100 off the normal price of $299. You get the system, a controller, and a game to go with it. Now, this being the Xbox One S, it will play 4K media and Blu-ray disks, as well as support HDR. It's smaller in size as well, and it can upscale games to 4K, too. It's a great option, especially since it's less than the price of a Nintendo Switch right now with a game in tow.

You can choose from a black or white version of the Xbox One S bundles with the deal, but both systems come with a copy of NBA 2K19, so no worries there. You'll have to add it to your cart at Walmart to see the actual price, so don't forget to make sure it's correct before checking out - and be sure to put the right color in the cart.

If you want to get the best of what Xbox One has to offer, you can instead opt for Walmart's Xbox One X 1 TB bundle with NBA 2K19 for $339, which is $160 off its typical price of $499. It's the best performer out of the Xbox One family, so if you're looking to add an Xbox One to your collection, now's the time to do so.

Now you'll be all revved up for wielding a lancer in Gears 5 when it debuts this September.

Itching for something to play as your inaugural Xbox One S or Xbox One X game? Be sure to consult our list of best Xbox One games to sift through your options.

