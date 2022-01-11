Zelda Breath of the Wild mod shows off multiplayer action with three players

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild multiplayer mod is in active development from a group of fans.

Just late last week on January 8, a YouTuber by the name of Alex Mangue posted a brief gameplay segment (via NintendoLife) of Breath of the Wild to his YouTube channel. What's different about this clip, though, is that you can see multiple people roaming through Hyrule at once, with two fellow players taking on the roles of Rivali and Mipha.

The mod's creator makes sure to mention that this is an "early version" of a "work in progress," however. Although this feat is no doubt impressive, as the video shows three players tackling enemy camps throughout Hyrule, Rivali and Mipha's movements are still a little off, with the pair stuttering their way through the in-game open world.

This Breath of the Wild multiplayer mod is actually the work of three modders. There's YouTuber Sweet, with a history of Metal Gear Solid and Zelda mods, and modder Ethi helping out with development. Additionally, you can even support development of the mod if you want to, as Mangue has set up a Patreon page to channel funds to the development team.

We've seen countless player hacks and tricks throughout the past four years with Breath of the Wild, but this is undoubtedly one of the more fascinating ventures yet. It'll be interesting to see if the multiplayer mod actually launches before the mysterious Breath of the Wild sequel, which is still without a name, but scheduled to arrive at some point later this year in 2022.

