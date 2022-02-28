Zack Snyder reveals new behind the scenes look at the Flash's slow-mo Justice League moment

Zack Snyder has unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at how the Flash's big Justice League moment was filmed.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, the Scarlet Speedster manages to run so fast he turns back time, reversing the carnage of Darkseid's plan and saving the lives of the other heroes.

On Vero, Snyder revealed a clip showing a practice run of the moment. "Shot this with my phone as an example of what the shot could look like… good times," the post is captioned, with the video showing someone attached to wires running in slow-mo on a giant treadmill, surrounded by green screen.

(Image credit: Zack's Snyder/Vero)

This is not the first time the director has shown off a behind the scenes look at the movie, with his previous posts including a glimpse at the filming of a Green Lantern cameo that ultimately didn't make it into the completed Snyder Cut.

Flash's big slow-mo moment is up for Oscars Cheer Moment recognition this year, alongside Spider-Man: No Way Home's Spidey team-up, Neo dodging bullets from The Matrix, Jennifer Hudson singing "I'm Telling You" from Dreamgirls, and Captain America calling for the Avengers to assemble in Avengers: Endgame.

Ezra Miller's Barry Allen, meanwhile, will next be seen in The Flash, which will mark the hero's first ever solo movie. That film is expected to take inspiration from the Flashpoint comic book story, which saw Barry accidentally break the timeline after traveling to the past to prevent his mother's death. Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will also both appear as their respective Batmen.

The next DC movie to hit the big screen is The Batman, which arrives this March 4. In the meantime, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.