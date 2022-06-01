Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3 features a surprise voice cameo you definitely missed

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

Did you stay for the credits? Yes, Zach Braff has a surprise cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3. It might be hard to place the Scrubs actor, however. Read on for more on who he is playing and where you can spot him in the latest episode on Disney Plus.

Who does Zach Braff play in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Zach Braff plays Freck, the mole-like alien driver who takes Obi-Wan and Leia towards the spaceport on Mapuzo. You can spot him from 13 minutes onwards. Unfortunately for the pair, Freck is in league with the Empire – and makes their journey decidedly difficult as it wears on.

As to be expected, fans were shocked to see Zach Braff’s name in the credits. One wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab), "That Zach Braff cast in the credits caught me off guard." Another asked (opens in new tab): "Who the heck did Zach Braff play?"

Others weren’t quite so perplexed. An Obi-Wan viewer, who was listening closely, said (opens in new tab), "Oh man, Freck is so obviously @zachbraff. I'd recognize that voice inflection anywhere!"

Braff joins the latest in a long, long line of big-name actors to have bit-parts across Star Wars movies and shows. Daniel Craig showed up in a galaxy far, far away as a Stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis was also on the Dark Side as a trooper in The Mandalorian’s first season. Simon Pegg even performed a turn as alien junk dealer Unkar Plutt in the sequel trilogy.

Braff’s cameo wasn’t the only shocker this week. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s most recent episode also confirmed the fate of a deep-cut Star Wars character. For more on Obi-Wan Kenobi, check out our interviews with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on their favorite memories filming the show and how their characters' relationship has changed, as well as Christensen on why he didn't speak to George Lucas before returning as Darth Vader and Moses Ingram on playing the galaxy's newest villain, Reva.

